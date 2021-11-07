Marvel has released a new TV spot for Hawkeye that teases an "Avengers level threat," at least that's how the characters are referring to it. The 30-second teaser also really leans into the holiday aspect of this series that we've seen so far. You can watch the video below.

The beginning of the teaser sees Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) talking with Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), Kate's mother. She asks Clint, "So, Kate is helping you with an Avengers-level threat?" Kate then responds with "He's my partner," which Clint says is a "bit of a stretch."

The rest of the teaser features some explosions, arrows flying, and some epic car chases which also feature violent archery. There is plenty of holiday imagery especially since this series is set in New York City, one of the most decorated areas during Christmas time. There is even an orchestral version of "Deck the Halls" playing in the background.

This teaser gave us our first look at Eleanor who could end up being an antagonist in this story. It's not confirmed yet who the bd guy is but in the comics, Eleanor has worked with Kate's arch-nemesis Madame Masque. While Madame Masque isn't necessarily an "Avengers level threat," her plans could still have massive implications in this universe.

There are also many rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio could return as Kingpin (last seen in Netflix's Daredevil) in this series and could be the main villain. While Marvel hasn't addressed this, many were suspicious when D'Onofrio began liking stories on Twitter that spoke about the possibility of him making his return.

The character of Kingpin does have a connection to a new character introduced in this series. Alaqua Cox is taking on the role of Echo, who was taken in and trained by Kingpin after the death of her father. She is a Native American character who is deaf but has the ability to copy the motion of the person she's fighting, a similar ability shared by Taskmaster. It's not clear if Echo in the MCU is going to be directly tied to Kingpin but he is an important figure in her story from the comic books.

The rest of the cast in this series includes Ava Russo, Zahn McClarnon, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and Linda Cardellini who is returning as Clint's wife. Florence Pugh is also reprising her role of Yelena here, last seen in Black Widow. In the Black Widow post-credit scene, Yelena met with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who told Yelena thatHawkeye supposedly killed Black Widow. How big her role is unknown but she could be coming to New York to fight Clint.

The teaser leans in more to the holiday theme by mentioning that the series will debut on Disney+ this Thanksgiving. In fact, it will drop the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 and the first two episodes will be available and the rest of the series will release weekly until the finale. So, enjoy some turkey and gather the whole family for the latest MCU series.