A new Hawkeye TV spot gives us a lot of new footage, including further looks at Alaqua Cox as Echo, who walks alongside one of the main villains of the piece, Les Misérables star Fra Fee's Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown. The footage also offers extended looks at some familiar scenes involving Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's protégé Kate Bishop, as the newly formed pair of heroes go up against The Tracksuit Mafia.

A new #Hawkeye trailer played on tv tonight. pic.twitter.com/5zzWuppZbo — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) October 20, 2021

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series which picks up with the titular hero in a post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton is on a seemingly simple mission to get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye will take a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's critically acclaimed comic book run that began back in 2012, while folding in elements from the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will feature the same street-level type threats, including the introduction of the often hilariously inept gang known as The Tracksuit Mafia, with the events acting as a backdrop to the developing teacher-student relationship between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

The series will introduce several new characters, each of whom will affect Barton's life in some (both positively and negatively) with the likes of Fra Fee's Kazimierz Kazimierczak and Alaqua Cox's Echo likely to have a huge impact on this latest MCU adventure. Kazimierz is a cold-blooded mercenary known as Clown, who is best known for stabbing Barton in the ears with his own arrows, a violent act which leaves the former Avenger with severe hearing loss. This is likely where Echo, who is a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements, will come into the fray. From the looks of the footage however, things may be a little more complicated, as Kazi and Echo are shown together...

Despite being on the small screen, Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran has revealed their big screen-style approach to the series. "We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran shared recently. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye is scheduled to premiere its first two episodes on November 24, 2021, and will consist of six episodes, concluding on December 22. The series is part of Phase Four of the MCU and is due to spawn a spin-off series focused on Alaqua Cox's character, Echo, which is currently in development. This comes to us from Marvel Updates.