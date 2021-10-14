Kick off the winter holidays with the first two episodes of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hawkeye.﻿While waiting for that blasted turkey to thaw, we can watch Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye and Kate Bishop as they battle their way through Clint Barton's past, slinging arrows and jibes, in the new Disney+ series. Check out the action-packed trailer!

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The series also features Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Hailee Steinfeld Recently took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek, and fans couldn't get enough. SHe's pumped, too! "HAWKEYE x NOVEMBER 24thcouldn't be more excited. and neither could kate. @disneyplus ???????????????????????????????????"

Many fans welcomes her with cheers, "Hailee????Welcome to Marvel World ... Let's go BABE???? ????????????????????????woooow" and "WELCOME TO THE MCU.. KATE BISHOP ????????" Other fans hopes she I'd here to stay!"Kate Bishop supremacy till the end of time ????" and "HAILEE AS KATE BISHOP >>>>>>>>> ???????????????????????????????????????????? "worlds greatest archer""

Renner has been keeping us up to date on the process since the beginning. Here he is giving us a behind the scenes look at the process, asking, "Do you ever have those odd work days when you are duct taped inside garbage bags, and suffocated for 45 min to have your face and skull put in a cast ??? #lovemylife"

Earlier this year Renner sang his praises via Instagram with , "Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work out into this show!!! We can't wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey... #hawkeye????"

Bert and Bertie directors are excited to share with the world their Hawkeye creation, posing on Instagram, "We did it! Thank you to our supremely talented editors @rosie11982 and Tim Roche and to our multi-talented, multi-faceted and multi-awesome Marvel Post Team. Couldn't have done it without you. No, really. #marvelstudios #hawkeye #clintbarton #katebishop #femaledirectors #bestcrew"

Disney and Marvel had promised us that the new MCU series Hawkeye would be arriving sometime later this year, and they have delivered. Catch Avenger Clint Barton who is helped by his protégé Kate Bishop as they join forces for an action-packed holiday treat! Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021 beginning with the first two episodes.