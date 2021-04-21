Filming has wrapped on Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, with star Jeremy Renner revealing the news on social media. The actor shared an image of himself to his Instagram story, thanking the cast, the crew and Marvel Studios while telling fans that this was his last day as Hawkeye, for now...

Jeremy Renner first played the role of Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye in 2011's Thor before returning alongside the likes of Captain America and Iron Man in The Avengers. Since then, he has played the role several times throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including appearances in Captain America: Civil War and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The character has had quite the journey across the MCU, beginning with having his brain taken over by Tom Hiddleston's Loki, before it was then revealed that he had a secret family living on a farm. When they were killed by Thanos' snap (in an event that is now known as The Blip), Hawkeye took a more violent approach to crime-fighting than ever before, emerging as his other alter ego, Ronin.

With Barton's family now restored thanks to the work of The Avengers, he is now ready for his own solo adventures in the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye. While not much is yet known about the direction of the series, the addition of Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop seemingly confirms that at least part of the series will focus on the relationship between Bishop and her Renner's Clint Barton. In the comics, Barton takes Bishop under his wing in order to pass on the Hawkeye legacy. Much like Barton, she is a highly skilled archer and martial artist, and has since fought alongside The Avengers with the likes of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, with both characters taking on the superhero roles of their predecessors.

It also looks like the series will take a lot of inspiration from Matt Fraction's critically acclaimed comic book run that started back in 2012, which includes Clint Barton dealing with sudden hearing loss. A major element of Fraction's 22-issue series, Hawkeye loses his hearing during a battle with the hitman, Clown, thanks to the supervillain stabbing the hero in both ears with his own arrows. Investigation of several recent set appear to show Renner wearing what looks like a small inner ear hearing aid suggesting that Barton being deaf will form an integral part of the Disney+ series.

Alongside Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye is also set to star Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Fra Fee as Kazi, better known as Kazimierz Kazimierczak AKA Clown. The series will also introduce Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez AKA Echo, a deaf superhero who can perfectly copy another person's movements and is set to become the subject of her own spin-off series.

Hawkeye is expected to premiere in late 2021 as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Hawkeye is just one of a number of Marvel shows scheduled for Disney+ which includes Loki, an animated What If...? series, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the finale of which will be available from this Friday. This comes to us courtesy of Jeremy Renner's Instagram.