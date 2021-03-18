Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here. After several years of waiting and pent-up demand from DC fans, the long-awaited Snyder Cut has arrived on HBO Max, as well as other streaming outlets and platforms, throughout the world. It turns out that demand for the movie was quite high as users from various countries reported that HBO had crashed for them while they were trying to stream the movie.

The site Downdetector saw a huge spike in reported issues with HBO Max right around the time Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted, right at midnight PDT and 3 a.m. ET. Not surprisingly, the spike on Downdetector lines up with the release time. It seems quite a few fans in the U.S. decided to stay up into the wee hours of the morning to watch Snyder's four-hour superhero epic. So much so that users reported having issues with the stream. Most reports seem to be related to the stream, not so much that the app itself was crashing.

HBO subscribers in Asia were also said to be having issues. The HBO Go Asia account revealed that users were having issues streaming the Snyder Cut as well. The issues were blamed on a huge surge in traffic due to the movie's release. A message shared to the Twitter account reads as follows.

"HBO GO is experiencing an unprecedented surge in traffic. We are working on a solution. To the legion of fans who are trying to watch, we are truly sorry to have let you down at this exciting time. We appreciate your patience."

Not long after, the account provided an update saying, "HBO GO service has resumed. Thank you all so much for waiting! We will continue to ensure that everyone can enjoy the movie." While this may not have been ideal for those who were trying to be among the first to watch this much-hyped version of Justice League, it is a good sign for Warner Bros. They invested somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million, not including marketing costs, to bring Zack Snyder's vision to life. That is on top of the reported $300 million budget that went into the theatrical version, which was released in 2017.

Joss Whedon originally stepped in and oversaw extensive rewrites and reshoots following Zack Snyder's departure from the project. The resulting movie did not remotely line up with Snyder's original vision. It also wasn't a big success at the box office, so investing that much more money was a big gamble. Early signs point to it paying off.

Not only is this providing an enormous boost to HBO Max, which is looking to compete with the likes of Netflix and others in the streaming game, but the reviews have been far better this time around. As of this writing, the movie holds a 78 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a stellar 97 percent audience rating. Zack Snyder's Justice League is available now via the HBO Max streaming app.

