A new trailer for HBO Max, which aired during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, teases the sheer number of major projects set to hit the streaming platform over the next few months. The footage, which offers our first look at The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, also debuts brief glimpses at the likes of such highly anticipated projects as the Sex and the City sequel seriesAnd Just Like That..., the latest seasons of Euphoria and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as teasing the arrival of cinematic ventures such as The Matrix Resurrections and Dune.

Distilling footage from the recent, internet-breaking trailer, The Matrix Resurrections looks just as exciting as it ever did, with the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, bullet-time and kung fu action sure to have fans of the sci-fi classic squealing with glee all over again. The footage, none of which is new, does make more of a point of the line "After all these years...back to The Matrix," reminding us all how much time has passed since we were last submerged in the action-paced, thought-provoking world of the Wachowskis. The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021, and will also stream digitally on HBO Max for a month beginning on that same date.

Sticking with science fiction, the sizzle reel also offers another glimpse at director Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which adapts the seminal 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. Starring one of the most impressive ensemble casts to ever grace the big (and small) screen in Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, Dune is due for release on October 22, where it will have a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days.

Lastly on the movie front, the trailer provides a look at Will Smith in King Richard, a biographical drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green which follows the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. King Richard premiered at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 2nd, to positive reviews, and is due for theatrical release on November 19, with a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max.

Moving on to the small screen, serial offerings of HBO Max, the trailer gives audiences just a glimpse at a handful of what's to come in this regard, teasing the likes of And Just Like That..., the 10-part revival of Sex and the City which will pick up with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda all these years later as they navigate the reality of life and friendship in their 50s; Euphoria, which will once again star Zendaya in the lead role; Curb Your Enthusiasm, which drops audiences back into the misadventures and social faux pas of Larry David ; Insecure, which details the awkward experiences of a contemporary African-American woman; as well as Succession, Gossip Girl, and Mindy Kaling's upcoming teen comedy series, The Sex Lives of College Girls. Finally, HBO Max reintroduces us to John Cena as Peacemaker, with the spin-off series set to explore the character's origins. learly, both movie and TV lovers still have a lot to look forward to in 2021.