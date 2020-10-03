Get ready for spooky season with HBO Max. The streamer launched "Halloween is Here," a spotlight page bringing together all your favorite spooky, scary, chilling and thrilling Halloween films and series for easy streaming. The "Halloween is Here" page will be available on HBO Max for the entire month of October, featuring a rotating roster of movies, series and Halloween-themed TV episodes, hand-picked by HBO Max's dedicated editorial team and grouped in themes like Terrifying TV, Scares for All Ages, Foreign Frights and Creepy Cult Classics. HBO Max will boast over 140 curated movies and episodes, coming to over 300 hours of Halloween related programming on any given day to keep you entertained all month long.
Hit horror movies you won't want to stream alone like The Invisible Man, Us, It: Chapter 2, and Doctor Sleep, creepy cult classics Night of the Living Dead, Eraserhead and Scanners, and psychological thrillers like The Haunting, Glass, and Dolores Claiborne will be available to stream alongside TV series such as Lovecraft Country, True Blood, The Outsider, and Raised by Wolves, and scares for all ages such as Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Gremlins 2, Spooky Buddies, and Adventure Time.
In addition, HBO Max is pulling together a collection of Halloween-themed episodes from fan-favorite series like Friends, Euphoria, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and more.
You can also find costume inspiration on the Halloween-themed page from hits like The Matrix trilogy, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and HBO Max's extensive DC library like Batman, and Wonder Woman movies and iconic series like Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Watchmen, Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn, and more.
Halloween on HBO Max this October
- Hit Horror Movies:
- Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - Available Starting October 31
- The Blob, 1958
- The Brood, 1979
- Child's Play 2, 1990 (HBO)
- Child's Play 3, 1991 (HBO)
- The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
- Devil, 2010 (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2020 (HBO)
- Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
- It, 2017 (HBO) - Available Starting October 27
- It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)
- Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
- Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
- Jaws 3, 1983 (HBO)
- Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
- Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
- Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
- Night of the Living Dead, 1968
- Piranha, 1978 (HBO)
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- Ready or Not, 2019 (HBO)
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
- Us, 2019 (HBO)
- Terrifying TV:
- The Alienist
- Bedlam
- Inside No. 9
- The Leftovers (HBO)
- Los Espookys (HBO)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Outsider (HBO)
- Raised by Wolves
- The Third Day (HBO)
- True Blood (HBO)
- True Detective (HBO)
- The Fades
- Spawn (HBO)
- HBO Max Halloween Episodes
- Friends - "The One with the Halloween Party"
- Big Bang Theory - "The Good Guy Fluctuation"
- South Park - "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"
- Pretty Little Liars - "The First Secret"
- Young Sheldon - "Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan"
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - "Hex and the Single Guy"
- Euphoria --- "The Next Episode"
- Curb Your Enthusiasm - "Trick or Treat"
- Creepy Cult Classics
- Alien, 1979 (HBO)
- Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
- Alien 3, 1992 (HBO)
- Alien Resurrection, 1997 (HBO)
- AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (HBO)
- An American Werewolf in London, 1982 (HBO)
- The Brood, 1979
- Carnival of Souls, 1962
- The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
- Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
- Eraserhead, 1977
- Eyes Without a Face, 1962
- Equinox, 1970
- The Frighteners, 1996 (HBO)
- Horror of Dracula, 1958
- House, 1977
- Kwaidan, 1965
- The Mummy, 1959
- Puppetmaster, 1985 (HBO)
- Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
- The X From Outer Space, 1967
- Foreign Frights:
- Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
- Lullaby, 2019 (HBO)
- El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (HBO)
- Fantasmagorias (HBO)
- Folklore (HBO)
- Grace (HBO)
- Halfworlds (HBO)
- Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, 1929
- House, 1977
- Kwaidan, 1965
- Perseguida (Persecuted), 2019 (HBO)
- Shadows, 2019 (HBO)
- The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, 1933
- Vampyr, 1932
- Psychological Thrillers
- The Butterfly Effect, 2004
- Cronos, 1993
- Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
- Diabolique, 1955
- Dreamcatcher, 2003
- Dolores Claiborne, 1995
- Glass, 2019 (HBO)
- Gothika, 2003
- The Haunting, 1999
- Incarnate, 2016 (HBO)
- Insomnia, 2002
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
- Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
- Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
- Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- Sisters, 1972
- Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)
- Scares for All Ages:
- Adventure Time
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands
- Craftopia - Halloween Episodes Available Starting October 22
- Ghosts (S1)
- Ghosts (S2) - Available Starting October 27
- Beautiful Creatures, 2013
- Godzilla: King of Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
- Gremlins 2, 1990
- Little Shop of Horrors, 1986 (HBO)
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (HBO)
- The Scooby Doo Show
- Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, 1969
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
- Scooby-Doo, 2002
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004
- Scoob!, 2020
- Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
- Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
- Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
- Victor and Valentino