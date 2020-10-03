Get ready for spooky season with HBO Max. The streamer launched "Halloween is Here," a spotlight page bringing together all your favorite spooky, scary, chilling and thrilling Halloween films and series for easy streaming. The "Halloween is Here" page will be available on HBO Max for the entire month of October, featuring a rotating roster of movies, series and Halloween-themed TV episodes, hand-picked by HBO Max's dedicated editorial team and grouped in themes like Terrifying TV, Scares for All Ages, Foreign Frights and Creepy Cult Classics. HBO Max will boast over 140 curated movies and episodes, coming to over 300 hours of Halloween related programming on any given day to keep you entertained all month long.

Hit horror movies you won't want to stream alone like The Invisible Man, Us, It: Chapter 2, and Doctor Sleep, creepy cult classics Night of the Living Dead, Eraserhead and Scanners, and psychological thrillers like The Haunting, Glass, and Dolores Claiborne will be available to stream alongside TV series such as Lovecraft Country, True Blood, The Outsider, and Raised by Wolves, and scares for all ages such as Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Gremlins 2, Spooky Buddies, and Adventure Time.

In addition, HBO Max is pulling together a collection of Halloween-themed episodes from fan-favorite series like Friends, Euphoria, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and more.

You can also find costume inspiration on the Halloween-themed page from hits like The Matrix trilogy, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and HBO Max's extensive DC library like Batman, and Wonder Woman movies and iconic series like Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Watchmen, Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn, and more.

Halloween on HBO Max this October

Hit Horror Movies:

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - Available Starting October 31

The Blob, 1958

The Brood, 1979

Child's Play 2, 1990 (HBO)

Child's Play 3, 1991 (HBO)

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

Devil, 2010 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (HBO)

Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

It, 2017 (HBO) - Available Starting October 27

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)

Jaws 3, 1983 (HBO)

Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

Night of the Living Dead, 1968

Piranha, 1978 (HBO)

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

Ready or Not, 2019 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

Us, 2019 (HBO)

Terrifying TV:

The Alienist

Bedlam

Inside No. 9

The Leftovers (HBO)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Outsider (HBO)

Raised by Wolves

The Third Day (HBO)

True Blood (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

The Fades

Spawn (HBO)

HBO Max Halloween Episodes

Friends - "The One with the Halloween Party"

Big Bang Theory - "The Good Guy Fluctuation"

South Park - "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"

Pretty Little Liars - "The First Secret"

Young Sheldon - "Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan"

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - "Hex and the Single Guy"

Euphoria --- "The Next Episode"

Curb Your Enthusiasm - "Trick or Treat"

Creepy Cult Classics

Alien, 1979 (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London, 1982 (HBO)

The Brood, 1979

Carnival of Souls, 1962

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Eraserhead, 1977

Eyes Without a Face, 1962

Equinox, 1970

The Frighteners, 1996 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

House, 1977

Kwaidan, 1965

The Mummy, 1959

Puppetmaster, 1985 (HBO)

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

The X From Outer Space, 1967

Foreign Frights:

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)

Lullaby, 2019 (HBO)

El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (HBO)

Fantasmagorias (HBO)

Folklore (HBO)

Grace (HBO)

Halfworlds (HBO)

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, 1929

House, 1977

Kwaidan, 1965

Perseguida (Persecuted), 2019 (HBO)

Shadows, 2019 (HBO)

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, 1933

Vampyr, 1932

Psychological Thrillers

The Butterfly Effect, 2004

Cronos, 1993

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Diabolique, 1955

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Glass, 2019 (HBO)

Gothika, 2003

The Haunting, 1999

Incarnate, 2016 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Sisters, 1972

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

Scares for All Ages:

Adventure Time

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Craftopia - Halloween Episodes Available Starting October 22

Ghosts (S1)

Ghosts (S2) - Available Starting October 27

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Godzilla: King of Monsters, 2019 (HBO)

Gremlins 2, 1990

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986 (HBO)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (HBO)

The Scooby Doo Show

Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, 1969

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Scooby-Doo, 2002

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004

Scoob!, 2020

Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)

Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

Victor and Valentino