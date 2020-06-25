From brand new series and documentaries to blockbuster movies, there's something for everyone in the family this July on HBO Max. Max Originals landing on the platform include the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult pregnancy, adult animated comedy Close Enough from J.G. Quintel, creator of the Emmy-winning Regular Show, and multi- generational family docusoap House of Ho, chronicling the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, and their family. To top it off, HBO Max will debut Cartoon Network Studios' animated children's series Tig n' Seek with the U.S. premieres of the scripted comedy Frayed and the unscripted heartwarming British animal rescue series The Dog House.
A-list films such as Dumb & Dumber, Get Smart, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, Music and Lyrics, National Lampoon's Vacation, and Saving Private Ryan will arrive on HBO Max. A selection of programming featured in HBO Max's Last Chance to Watch section will include When Harry Met Sally, Hairspray, The Goonies, Analyze This and Final Destination. Catch these titles before they leave HBO Max at the end of the month.
HBO Originals this July include the season four premiere of Room 104, the debut of Foodie Love from HBO Europe, and the documentary premieres of Stockton on My Mind and Showbiz Kids. Blockbuster films including Harriet starring Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider), Motherless Brooklyn, Midway, and Last Christmas will join the HBO service in the month. Plus, it's your last chance to catch Crazy Rich Asians, Long Shot, Crimson Peak, Rio, The Sun is Also a Star and X-Men before they leave the platform.
Coming to HBO Max in July
- July 1
- Absolute Power, 1997
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
- American History X, 1998
- Angels in the Outfield, 1951
- Angus, 1995
- August Rush, 2007
- The Bachelor, 1999
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
- Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017
- Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
- The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
- Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
- Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
- Batman: Year One, 2011
- Beautiful Creatures, 2013
- Beerfest, 2006
- The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
- Bishop's Wife ,The, 1947
- Blade 2, 2002
- Blade, 1998
- Blade: Trinity, 2004
- Blazing Saddles, 1974
- Blood Work , 2002
- Born to Be Wild, 1995
- Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- Catch Me If You Can, 2002
- Clara's Heart, 1988
- The Conjuring, 2013
- Cop Out, 2010
- Creepshow, 1982
- Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
- The Departed, 2006
- Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Doc Hollywood, 1991
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
- Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
- The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
- The Enforcer, 1976
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
- Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
- Four Christmases, 2008
- Fred Claus, 2007
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
- Free Willy, 1993
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010
- Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
- The Gauntlet, 1977
- Get Smart, 2008
- Good Girls Get High, 2019
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
- Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
- Green Pastures, The, 1936
- Grumpier Old Men, 1995
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
- Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
- Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
- Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
- Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
- In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
- In Time, 2011 (HBO)
- Inkheart, 2009
- Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
- Insomnia, 2002
- J. Edgar, 2011
- Jack Frost, 1998
- Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
- John Q, 2002 (HBO)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
- Justice League: Doom , 2012
- Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
- Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
- Justice League: War, 2014
- Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
- Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
- The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
- Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
- Last Samurai, The, 2003
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
- Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
- Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
- The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
- Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
- Little Big League, 1994
- Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
- Little Nicky, 2000
- The Longest Yard, 2005
- Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
- Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
- Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
- Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003
- Mars Attacks, 1996
- Megamind, 2010
- Message In A Bottle, 1999
- Michael, 1996
- Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
- Money Talks, 1997
- Monkey Trouble, 1994
- Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
- Mr. Nanny, 1993
- Munich, 2005 (HBO)
- Music and Lyrics, 2007
- Nancy Drew, 2007
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon, 1993
- National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
- Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
- New Looney Tunes
- Now and Then, 1995
- Orphan, 2009
- Osmosis Jones, 2001
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
- The Polar Express, 2004
- Pop Star, 2005
- Power, 1986
- The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
- Rich and Famous, 1981
- Right Stuff, The, 1983
- Rumor Has It, 2005
- Saving Private Ryan, 1998
- Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985
- Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
- Something to Talk About , 1995
- Space Jam, 1996
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Star Trek, 2009
- Stay, 2005 (HBO)
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
- Superman II, 1981
- Superman III, 1983
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
- Superman: The Movie, 1978
- Superman: Unbound, 2013
- Sweet November, 2001
- Take the Lead, 2006
- Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006
- Tequila Sunrise, 1988
- The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Tightrope, 1984
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
- The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
- Troy, 2004
- True Crime, 1999
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Unforgiven, 1992
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Watchmen (movie), 2009
- What's Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
- Women, The, 2008
- Wyatt Earp, 1994
- Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
- Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
- Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
- July 3
- Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)
- July 4
- Midway, 2019 (HBO)
- July 7
- Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2
- Your Lie in April, Season One
- 91 Days, Season One
- July 9
- Close Enough, Series Premiere
- From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy® Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles.
- Expecting Amy, Docuseries Premiere
- Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special.
- July 11
- Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)
- Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
- July 13
- Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO)
- FOODIE LOVE, an eight-part drama series produced by HBO Europe in Spain, follows two thirty-somethings after they meet on a foodie mobile dating app.
- July 14
- Inuyasha, Season One
- Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Showbiz Kids offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. The film chronicles the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child. Those who know the industry best, including several successful child actors and two aspiring hopefuls, unpack their own complicated experiences as they reconcile the hardships they've faced and sacrifices they've made on their way to finding success in show business.
- July 15
- Smurfs, Season One
- July 16
- House of Ho, Series Premiere
- Patriarch Binh Ho and his wife Hue Ho immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. The power couple has built a multimillion-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain on their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.
- July 17
- Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)
- July 18
- Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
- July 21
- Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One
- July 23
- Tig N Seek, Series Premiere
- From creator Myke Chilian, Tig n' Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek.
- July 24
- Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
- La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)
- July 25
- Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
- July 28
- Aldnoah.Zero, Season One
- Mob Psycho, Season One
- Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The multi-layered story of millennial mayor Michael Tubbs, whose own experience growing up amid poverty and violence inspired him to initiate change and "Upset the Setup" in his beleaguered hometown of Stockton, California.
- July 30
- The Dog House - UK Edition, Season 1
- Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience.
- Frayed, Series Premiere
- Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago.
- July 31
- Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max in July
- July 5
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (HBO)
- The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
- July 7
- The Defiant Ones (HBO)
- July 30
- Blindspotting, 2018
- July 31
- A Christmas Story, 1983
- Analyze This, 1999
- Aquamarine, 2006 (HBO)
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- Bowling For Columbine, 2002 (HBO)
- Boys Don't Cry, 1999 (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 1967 (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
- Crimson Peak, 2015 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- For Love Of The Game, 1999 (HBO)
- Friday the 13th, 2009
- Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
- Hairspray, 1988
- Happy Feet, 2006
- Intolerable Cruelty, 2003 (HBO)
- King Arthur (Director's Cut), 2004 (HBO)
- Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
- Look Away, 2019 (HBO)
- Mamartuile, 2018 (HBO)
- Man Of The House, 1995 (HBO)
- Mildred Pierce (1945), 1945
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- Once Upon A Crime, 1992 (HBO)
- Pet Semetary, 1989
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Pride and Prejudice, 1940
- The Polar Express, 2004
- Quantum Of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
- Recreo, 2019 (HBO)
- Rio, 2011 (HBO)
- Rock The Kasbah, 2015 (HBO)
- Season Of The Witch, 2011 (HBO)
- She's Funny That Way, 2015 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Honeymooners, 2005 (HBO)
- The Island, 2005 (HBO)
- The Merchant Of Venice, 2004 (HBO)
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- The Predator, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sun Is Also A Star, 2019 (HBO)
- The Take, 2016 (HBO)
- TMNT, 2007
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- X-Men, 2000 (HBO)