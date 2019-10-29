Hot on the heels of the announcement of the HBO MAX launch date and price, WarnerMedia's the new streaming platform which is coming in May of 2020, will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content for everyone, ranging from families with young children to adults of all ages.

Anchored with and inspired by the legacy of HBO's excellence, unparalleled quality and innovative, award-winning storytelling, the new offering will bundle all of HBO together with an extensive collection of new original programming produced exclusively for HBO Max (Max Originals), select favorites from WarnerMedia's enormous portfolio of beloved brands and libraries, and key third-party acquisitions.

HBO Max - Kids and Family

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

These four new specials will continue the Adventure Time stories that captured imaginations and introduced unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, best buds who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants.

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom-and deep into their tumultuous past-to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

Craftopia

Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki (aka LaurDIY). Contestants, nine to fifteen years old, put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill their carts with inspiring materials, crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making the most amazing creations the world has ever seen.

Esme & Roy

Esme & Roy follows a young girl, Esme, and her best monster friend, Roy, on their adventures as the best monstersitters in Monsterdale. Aimed at children ages four to six, it offers a creative new approach to teaching "learning through play" and mindfulness strategies. The series invites children into a colorful world where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.

The Fungies!

A prehistoric comedy, The Fungies! explores Fungietown through the whimsical quests of Seth, a young student at Fungietown Elementary. Seth loves science and sharing his exciting discoveries with all his Fungie friends. But in his search for the ultimate scientific adventure, Seth often stirs up trouble for Fungietown's colorful inhabitants leading to hilarious and heartwarming surprises.

Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai

Set in 1920s Shanghai, this animated series is an epic adventure comedy for the whole family that traces the origins of the Mogwai to the lush and perilous Jade Valley, in the Western Chinese countryside.

Jellystone

Welcome to the town of Jellystone - a charming place where your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters live, work and play together...but, at the same time, can't help but stir up trouble for one another. The animated series includes classic characters such as Yogi, Boo Boo, Snagglepuss, Adam Ant, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Magilla Gorilla and more.

Karma

Sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, go off the grid to overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, hosted by YouTube sensation Michelle Khare, tests mental and physical stamina as the kids unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. Focus, giving, humility, growth, connection, change and patience are the path to becoming the "Karma Champion."

Little Ellen

This animated children's show explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres, on her adventures in her musical hometown of New Orleans. Little Ellen takes big risks and makes big mistakes, but she's always able to laugh at herself and bounce back when things don't go as planned.

Looney Tunes Cartoons

An all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons series featuring the marquee characters in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. HBO Max has ordered 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that include adapted storylines for today's audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials.

Mecha Builders

A spin-off of Sesame Street, Mecha Builders features favorite Sesame Street characters as heroes in a robot-animation style.

The Monster at the End of This Story

Starring lovable, furry Grover from Sesame Street, The Monster at the End of This Story is a new animated version based on the acclaimed children's picture book, The Monster at the End of This Book.

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo

A family-centric live-action take on a late night talk show, hosted by Elmo and featuring Sesame Street's many celebrity friends.

Sesame Street

For 50 years, Sesame Street has helped children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder by providing preschoolers with the gold standard in educational programming. Five new 35-episode seasons of this legendary series come to HBO Max.

*Tig N' Seek

Tig N' Seek is about eight-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, as they search for the lost items of Wee Gee City. With Tiggy's cheerful attitude and Gweeseek's exceptional inventing capabilities, the duo humorously navigate day-to-day dilemmas at the Department of Lost and Found.

HBO Max - Gen Z

15 Minutes of Shame

Monica Lewinsky and Catfish's Max Joseph's documentary takes an in-depth look at the public shaming epidemic in our culture and explores our collective need to destroy one another. The film will feature individuals from around the globe who have been publicly shamed - while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between.

Brad & Gary Go To...

The six-episode series will follow Hollywood power couple, Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti, as they go on a jet-setting culinary adventure around the globe, inspired by their Instagram stories that went viral this summer.

College Girls (wt)

From Mindy Kaling, this comedy follows three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.

DC Super Hero High

This half-hour comedy executive produced by Elizabeth Banks follows a group of students experiencing the fun and drama of adolescence at a boarding school for gifted kids. These teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize that someday they will become legendary DC super heroes.

Generation Hustle (wt)

From award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, Generation Hustle (wt) is a 10-part HBO Max original from CNN Original Series about the lengths young people will go to for fame, fortune, and power.

Gossip Girl

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

Grease: Rydell High

A joyous musical series set in and around the world of Rydell High, the show reimagines the global smash hit movie with characters old and new. It's still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers and new original songs. It's the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today's musical lovers.

Green Lantern

Inspired by DC Comic's Green Lantern and introducing characters from this iconic comic, this will be one of the biggest shows Berlanti Productions has ever done.

Strange Adventures

A superhero anthology executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Strange Adventures will feature characters from across the DC canon. The drama will explore close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans.

Tooned Out

Executive produced by Robert Zemeckis, Tooned Out is a half-hour, hybrid live-action and animated comedy in development for HBO Max. Things get a little cartoony for Mac when he starts seeing iconic cartoon characters, but they're not just there for laughs, they're helping him get through a very rough patch in his life.

UNpregnant

Adapted from the young adult HarperCollins novel of the same name that tells the story of 17-year-old Veronica, who never thought she'd want to fail a test-that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she'd have to make, embarking on a three-day, 900+ mile road trip to New Mexico with her ex-best friend Bailey. The film offers a mix of humor and grounded human emotion as it tackles complicated friendships and the difficult road to adulthood...all while in a stolen car.

HBO Max - Adults

Americanah

Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel of the same name, Americanah is an epic love story of a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery.

Birth, Wedding, Funeral

In each episode, Lisa Ling will immerse viewers in a different country to reveal their cultures through the lens of the three universal rituals-births, weddings, and funerals. In a quest to understand what connects us and celebrate the diversity of deeply-rooted customs around the world, the series is a riveting investigation of the human experience.

Bobbie Sue

After being raised among four rowdy brothers in a blue-collar neighborhood, Bobbie Sue, a headstrong young lawyer lands a career-making case with an upper crust law firm, only to realize she's been hired for optics and not her expertise. But after discovering her powerful client, a lifelong idol of hers, is trying to cover up exploiting workers within her company, Bobbie decides to take both her and the law firm on, caution and etiquette be damned.

The Boondocks

Based on the comic strip created by Aaron McGruder, The Boondocks both depicted and presaged the nation's most roiling cultural issues. HBO Max has two new reimagined seasons and a 50-minute special.

Bourdain

A documentary film about the uncommon life of the late storyteller, explorer and chef, Anthony Bourdain.

Circe

An adaptation of Madeline Miller's International bestseller of the same name, Circe is a modern take on the world of Greek mythology told from the powerful feminist perspective of the goddess Circe, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike.

Crime Farm

Crime Farm is a psychosexual love story that follows Selma and Richard Eikelenboom, forensic homicide experts whose marriage thrives on their all-consuming investigations into the depravity of the world's most notorious criminals. As a seminal case upends the paradigm of their relationship, their unique, unconventional and sometimes dangerous arrangement stretches the boundaries of marriage and science.

Doom Patrol

With all-new original episodes, the critically acclaimed series features a band of superpowered freaks, part support group, part superhero team, who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Dune: The Sisterhood

An adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson's book based in the world created by Frank Herbert's Dune, Dune: The Sisterhood explores this universe through the eyes of a mysterious order of women, the Bene Gesserit, whose extraordinary mastery of body and mind allow them to expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium.

Ellen's Home Design Challenge

Design aficionado Ellen DeGeneres is giving forward-thinking designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. DeGeneres will be on hand to weigh in on each challenge and provide humorous, colorful commentary.

EQUAL

EQUAL pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement. A masterful four-part docuseries that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism. These warriors gave voice, often in a life-or-death battle, to millions of people yearning for equality and the desire to be themselves.

Expecting Amy (wt)

An unfiltered documentary taking viewers behind-the-scenes as Amy Schumer goes through a difficult pregnancy while on tour. From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all.

First Dates Hotel

Based on the hit UK format, this charming dating series set at an affluent boutique hotel will find single people from multiple generations gathering for an intensive and tailor-made romantic experience. After fun, amusing and potentially disastrous dates, if the potential lovers like each other, they can choose to stay on for a second date in the hopes of finding out if they're ultimately a match.

The Flight Attendant

A one-hour thriller series based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalia of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man - and no idea what happened.

Full Bloom

An eight-episode, hour-long competition series hosted by celebrity florist Simon Lycett and featuring America's budding florists vying to be crowned America's best. With incredible artistic creations and floristry face-offs, Full Bloom allows audiences to escape into a surreal world, as contestants design and execute some of the most wondrous, Wonka-esque floral creations ever seen.

gen:LOCK

The half-hour animated series focuses on a near-future dystopia undergoing a new, technologically driven world war. Fifty years in the future, an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

The Greatest Space

A 10-episode epic design competition show features interior designers traveling around the world to transform an eclectic mix of empty rooms into spectacular spaces.

Heaven's Gate

An intimate, four-part series that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place in the U.S.

The Hos (wt)

Led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, the power couple immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. They have built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain of their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.

Legendary

Competition has never been this ballsy. Legendary will feature voguing "houses," each comprised of five performers and a leader - the house "parent." The teams rotate in a round-robin format, and each episode documents a themed ball from start to finish. The winner ultimately achieves "legendary" status in fashion and dance challenges.

Let Them All Talk (wt)

The story of a celebrated author who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent.

Love Life

A 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. The series will follow a different protagonist's quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Made for Love

A 10-episode, half-hour, series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name. Made for Love is a dark, absurd and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge. The series shows how far some will go for love - and how much further others will go to destroy it.

Persona (wt)

A documentary feature produced by CNN Films that explores the riveting and unexpected origin story of America's obsession with personality testing. Embedded in everything from dating sites to job applications, Persona reveals the profound ways personality testing has formed and influenced the world around us.

Raised by Wolves

An epic serialized sci-fi series executive produced and directed by Ridley Scott. The series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Rap Sh*t (wt)

From Issa Rae, Rap Sh*t (wt) is a half-hour comedy series that follows three women - a hip-hop duo and their hustler manager - trying to make it in Miami's music industry.

The Scoop (wt)

Produced by CNN Films, this documentary feature will follow the exhilarating and exhausting lives of CNN's fearless female political reporters as they cover the most unpredictable presidential campaign in American history. This behind-the-scenes documentary draws from unprecedented access to the campaign press corps and reveals how these powerhouse political reporters deal with the candidates as well as with the challenges of life on the road.

Search Party

Two more seasons of the critically-beloved comedy Search Party comes to HBO Max. Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight as notorious public figures. As Dory's sanity begins to fracture, it becomes increasingly clear that they may not have brunch together for quite some time.

Stand-up Specials Presented by Conan O'Brien

Five new comedy specials that include two hosted by Conan O'Brien showcasing short sets from multiple up-and-coming comics, as well as curated one-hour-long sets from three additional comedians.

Starstruck

Starstruck follows 20-something Rose, a millennial in London, juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star.

Station Eleven

A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel's international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Superintelligence

Superintelligence tells the story of Carol Peters, to whom nothing extraordinary ever happens. But when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she's being punked. The world's first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life...with a more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity's last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug.

Tokyo Vice

Based on Jake Adelstein's Non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat starring Ansel Elgort. The drama captures Adelstein's daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

HBO Max - Series Highlights

Barry

Big Little Lies

Chernobyl

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Deadwood

Entourage

Euphoria

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

My Brilliant Friend

Oz

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Righteous Gemstones

Sex and the City

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

True Detective

Veep

Watchmen

Westworld

The Wire

HBO Max Movies available in first year of launch

A Star Is Born

Aquaman

Bridesmaids

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Detective Pikachu

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Glass

Isn't It Romantic?

It Chapter 2

Joker

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Little

Love Actually

Madagascar

Notting Hill

Rio

Shazam!

Smallfoot

The Town

Us

War of the Worlds

In addition to a robust slate of originals, HBO Max will feature a vast selection of titles from Warner Media's brands including library content from Warner Bros. Film and Television Studios, New Line Cinema, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Looney Tunes and more, alongside key third party acquisitions.

HBO Max Warner Bros. TV series available in our first year of launch

Adam Ruins Everything

Adventure Time

The Alienist

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

At Home with Amy Sedaris

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Carbonaro Effect

The Closer

CNN Decade Series (The 2000s, The Nineties, etc.)

Conan Travel Specials

Dexter's Laboratory

Doctor Who

Doom Patrol

Ellen's Game of Games

Falling Skies

The Flintstones

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Gossip Girl

The Honourable Woman

Impractical Jokers

The Jetsons

Little Big Shots

Looney Tunes

Mad TV

Miracle Workers

The OC

The Office (British version)

The Powerpuff Girls

Pretty Little Liars

Pride and Prejudice

Primal

Rick & Morty

Rizzoli & Isles

Robot Chicken

Samurai Jack

Sesame Street

The Smurfs

South Park

Steven Universe

This Is Life with Lisa Ling

Top Gear / BBC

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell

The West Wing

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

HBO Max Warner Bros. Movies available in our first year of launch

13 Going on 30

2001: A Space Odyssey

Austin Powers

The Bodyguard

Casablanca

Chariots of Fire

Citizen Kane

The Color Purple

The Conjuring

Dangerous Liaisons

The Departed

The Dark Knight

DC Films - All live action movies from the past decade

The Departed

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hairspray

Happy Feet

The Hobbit Trilogy

The Iron Giant

Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2

The Last Samurai

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Magic Mike

March of the Penguins

The Matrix Trilogy

Million Dollar Baby

Miss Congeniality

Mona Lisa Smile

Ocean's Eleven

The Right Stuff

Risky Business

Scooby-Doo

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Space Jam

Spirited Away and the entire Ghibli Film Collection

Watchmen

Wonder Woman

When Harry Met Sally

The Wizard of Oz