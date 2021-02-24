Looking for a film of gigantic proportions? Debuting in theaters and on HBO Max March 31, Godzilla vs. Kong shows legends colliding as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. The film will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.
March also brings a spectacular line-up of original programming, kicking-off with the long awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on March 18. Dramedy series Generation joins the platform on March 11, following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. Also new this month are the documentary debuts of Tina, CV Diaries NYC and Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests.
To top it off, Superman: The Animated Series flies onto HBO Max for the first time in high definition, alongside the first two seasons of Final Space and a new special from South ParQ Vaccination Special. Or movie lovers can sit back and relax with A-List hits including the Rocky film series, Speed, the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, and Academy Award winner The King's Speech.
Coming to HBO Max in March 2021
- Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Isabel, Limited Series
- Prodigal Son
March 1 on HBO Max
- 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
- A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
- Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
- Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
- Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
- Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
- Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
- Charlotte's Web, 2006 (HBO)
- CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
- Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
- Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
- Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Space, Seasons 1-2
- Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
- Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
- Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
- Gone, 2012 (HBO)
- Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
- Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
- House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
- Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
- Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
- Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
- The King's Speech, 2010
- Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
- The Lost Boys, 1987
- Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
- Malice, 1993 (HBO)
- Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
- Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
- No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
- Ocean's Eleven, 2001
- Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean's Twelve, 2004
- One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
- Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
- Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
- The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
- Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
- Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
- The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
- School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
- Secretary, 2002
- Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
- Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
- Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
- Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
- Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
- The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3 on HBO Max
- Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4 on HBO Max
- Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5 on HBO Max
- No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed), episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6 on HBO Max
- 12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
- Lost Resort
- Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
- Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
- Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
- Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
- Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
- Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8 on HBO Max
- The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9 on HBO Max
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
•
Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10 on HBO Max
- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11 on HBO Max
- Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
- South ParQ Vaccination Special
- Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12 on HBO Max
- Isabel
- Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
- Tigtone, Season 2
March 13 on HBO Max
- Speed, 1994 (HBO)
- Three Busy Debras
March 14 on HBO Max
- Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
- Messy Goes to Okido
March 15 on HBO Max
- Infomercials
March 16 on HBO Max
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17 on HBO Max
- Superman: The Animated Series
March 18 on HBO Max
- Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
- Determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
March 19 on HBO Max
- A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20 on HBO Max
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22 on HBO Max
- Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23 on HBO Max
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26 on HBO Max
- Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27 on HBO Max
- Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30 on HBO Max
- The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31 on HBO Max
- Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere}, 2021
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN MARCH
- March 1:
- Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
- March 12:
- Vacation, 2015
- March 13:
- The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
- March 14:
- Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
- March 22:
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
- March 28:
- Tom & Jerry, 2021
- March 31:
- Alien, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
- All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
- Any Given Sunday, 1999
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
- The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director's Cut) ( HBO)
- Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
- Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
- Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
- Edtv, 1999 (HBO)
- The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017
- Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
- Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)
- Hours, 2013 (HBO)
- The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
- Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- Michael, 1996
- Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
- The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
- P.S. I Love You, 2007
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
- Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
- Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
- Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)
- See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
- Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
- Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012
- Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006
- The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
- Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)
- Tricky Dick, 2019
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Vixen, 2015
- The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987
