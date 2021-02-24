Looking for a film of gigantic proportions? Debuting in theaters and on HBO Max March 31, Godzilla vs. Kong shows legends colliding as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. The film will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.

March also brings a spectacular line-up of original programming, kicking-off with the long awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on March 18. Dramedy series Generation joins the platform on March 11, following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. Also new this month are the documentary debuts of Tina, CV Diaries NYC and Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests.

To top it off, Superman: The Animated Series flies onto HBO Max for the first time in high definition, alongside the first two seasons of Final Space and a new special from South ParQ Vaccination Special. Or movie lovers can sit back and relax with A-List hits including the Rocky film series, Speed, the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, and Academy Award winner The King's Speech.

Coming to HBO Max in March 2021

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Isabel, Limited Series

Prodigal Son

March 1 on HBO Max

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte's Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King's Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3 on HBO Max

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4 on HBO Max

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5 on HBO Max

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed), episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6 on HBO Max

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8 on HBO Max

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9 on HBO Max

• Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2 • This giveaway is now closed. Thank you for your interest. , Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10 on HBO Max

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11 on HBO Max

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12 on HBO Max

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13 on HBO Max

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14 on HBO Max

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15 on HBO Max

Infomercials

March 16 on HBO Max

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17 on HBO Max

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18 on HBO Max

Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

Determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

March 19 on HBO Max

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20 on HBO Max

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22 on HBO Max

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23 on HBO Max

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

March 26 on HBO Max

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27 on HBO Max

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30 on HBO Max

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31 on HBO Max

Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere}, 2021

LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN MARCH

March 1:

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

March 12:

Vacation, 2015

March 13:

The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

March 14:

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

March 22:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)

March 28:

Tom & Jerry, 2021

March 31:

Alien, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director's Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Superman Vs. The Elite, 2012

Teen Titans: Trouble In Tokyo, 2006

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

Tolkien, 2019 (HBO)

Tricky Dick, 2019

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Vixen, 2015

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers. For those who still need to sign-up, HBO Max is offering a limited time savings of 20% when prepaying for 6 months, only available through March 1. Terms and conditions apply. Visit HBOMax.com for more details.