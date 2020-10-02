Start sweater weather season off right with exciting new original series and A-list blockbuster movies coming this October to HBO Max.

Max Originals debuting in the month include the new Sundance award-winning film Charm City Kings, starring Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Meek Mill; A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, in which the award-winning original cast' reunites for the first time in 17 years for a special staged theatrical presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode; Greg Berlanti's documentary series Equal, honoring the LGBTQ+ rebels of yesteryear with never-before-seen archival footage along with stylistic depictions; and A World of Calm, a revolutionary TV experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-List stars. Chelsea Handler's newest comedy special Chelsea Handler: Evolution, and the first two seasons of Gomorrah will also debut in the month.

HBO Originals premiering this October include limited series The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; David Byrne's American Utopia, a special event that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying, critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences; docu-comedy series How To With John Wilson from executive producer Nathan Fielder; documentary special The Perfect Weapon, based on the best-selling book revealing the monumental rise of cyber conflict; and documentary Siempre, Luis, a portrait of pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda, Jr. To top it off, the season finale of Lovecraft Country, the docu-series finale of The Vow, and the series finale of Room 104 will be available to stream on the platform.

Hit films including The Matrix trilogy, Austin Powers International Man of Mystery, You've Got Mail, The Color Purple, When Harry Met Sally, and Man of Steel will also arrive on HBO Max. Blockbuster films such as Downhill, Emma., and Black Christmas, join the HBO service this month alongside Cats and Dirty Dancing. Plus, HBO Max is the home of spooky thrills this Halloween with a wide range of scary movies available to stream. From recent hits like It: Chapter Two, Us, and The Hills Have Eyes to classics like Critters 2, Critters 4, The Curse of Frankenstein, Dracula Has Risen from The Grave, The Haunting, and Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, you'll be shaking in your boots All Hallows' Eve.

HBO Max's Last Chance to Watch section includes The Outsiders, V for Vendetta, and Ocean's Eleven. October will be the last chance to watch Yesterday, Home Alone, and Crazy, Stupid Love before they depart the HBO service.

Coming to HBO Max October 2020

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Chelsea Handler: Evolution, HBO Max Original Special Premiere

In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy-where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much.

Gomorrah, Seasons 1 & 2 (Dubbed & Subtitled)

Gomorrah, which The New York Times recently rated #5 of the top 30 international shows of the decade, is centered in and around Naples, Italy, and chronicles the brutal world of the Camorra crime syndicate.

The Monster at the end of this Story, HBO Max Original Premiere

Starring lovable, furry Grover from Sesame Street, the Monster at the end of this Story is a new animated special based on the acclaimed children's picture book.

October 1, 2020 on HBO Max

A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

The ten-episode series is a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars. Chopra-Jonas and Winslet join previously announced narrators Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves. The soothing imagery and tranquil narration will provide audiences of all ages a respite from the stress and chaos of everyday life right now.

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)

All-Star Superman, 2011

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018

American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)

Analyze That, 2002

Analyze This, 1999

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Ball of Fire, 1941

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)

Beef (HBO)

Beginners, 2011 (HBO)

Best in Show, 2000

BLOW, 2001

Bombshell, 1933

Boogie Nights, 1997

Boomerang, 1992

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Butterfly Effect, 2004

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Catwoman, 2004

Cellular, 2004

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke, 1978

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994

Clean and Sober, 1988

The Client, 1994

Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Deliverance, 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017

Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Eraser, 1996

Firewall, 2006

Frantic, 1988

Frequency, 2000 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Galaxy Quest, 1999

The Golden Compass, 2007

Gothika, 2003

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

The Hunting Ground, 2015

I Am Sam, 2002

Infamous, 2006

The Informer, 1935

The Invisible War, 2012

Jonah Hex, 2010

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Mimzy, 2007

Laws of Attraction, 2004

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Libeled Lady, 1936

Life as We Know It, 2010

Little Baby Bum, 2011

Little Big League, 1994

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man of Steel, 2013

Marie: A True Story, 1985

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Million Dollar Baby, 2004

Miracle of Morgan's Creek, 1944

Mister Roberts, 1955

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

The Mummy, 1959

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

Next Friday, 2000

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Nothing Sacred, 1937

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013

The Pelican Brief, 1993

A Perfect Murder, 1998

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Se7en, 1995

Semi-Pro, 2008

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Shame, 2011 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Son of Batman, 2014

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel, 1997

Superman vs. the Elite, 2012

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

They Were Expendable, 1945

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996

The Thin Man, 1934

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

Tin Cup, 1996

TMNT, 2007

Training Day, 2001

Tricky Dick, 2019

Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Us, 2019 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, 2018

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

You've Got Mail, 1998

October 2, 2020 on HBO Max

Lina From Lima (HBO)

October 3, 2020 on HBO Max

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

October 6, 2020 on HBO Max

Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

First-time filmmaker John James' film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.

October 7, 2020 on HBO Max

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)

Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host's secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.

October 8, 2020 on HBO Max

Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year's Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria "Wheelie Queen" Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight's leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

October 9, 2020 on HBO Max

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It'S Not Rocket Science (HBO)

Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)

October 10, 2020 on HBO Max

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

October 12, 2020 on HBO Max

Ghosts, Season 2

October 15, 2020 on HBO Max

Detention Adventure, Season 2

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere

West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode from the show's third season.

October 16, 2020 on HBO Max

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)

Based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.

October 17, 2020 on HBO Max

David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)

Directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.

October 18, 2020 on HBO Max

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)

The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)

October 20, 2020 on HBO Max

Smurfs, Season 3

October 21, 2020 on HBO Max

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

537 VOTES details how the international custody battle over six-year old Elian Gonzalez triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, swaying the outcome of the presidential election. After election day, with the margin of victory hinged on Florida, George W. Bush won the presidency by a mere 537 votes.

October 22, 2020 on HBO Max

• The Witches remake, from Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis comes the fantasy adventure "Roald Dahl's The Witches." The film stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, with Kristin Chenoweth and award-winning comedy legend Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick.

• Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere

HBO Max pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement with EQUAL, a masterful four-part docu-series that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism.

October 23, 2020 on HBO Max

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)

In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.

October 24, 2020 on HBO Max

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

October 25, 2020 on HBO Max

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

The limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

October 27, 2020 on HBO Max

Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)

John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

Using a mix of contemporary interviews, cinéma verité and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by CNN Films, chronicles the late Rep. John Lewis' more than 60 years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, health care reform, human rights, and his work on securing voting rights for all Americans.

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A documentary film based on Jon Meacham's 2018 bestseller, illuminates our present-day, fraught political reality by exploring historical challenges of the past such as the women's suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans, McCarthyism, and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. All were instances in which "our better angels" battled against the forces of hatred and division that are recurring themes in American life. Directed by Katie Davison, produced by George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, executive produced by Peter Kunhardt.

October 28, 2020 on HBO Max

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)

October 29, 2020 on HBO Max

Vida Perfecta, Season 1

October 30, 2020 on HBO Max

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)

October 31, 2020 on HBO Max

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN OCTOBER

October 8, 2020 on HBO Max

The Nice Guys, 2016 (HBO)

October 11, 2020 on HBO Max

Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, 2018 (HBO)

October 20, 2020 on HBO Max

The Conjuring 2, 2016 (HBO)

October 31, 2020 on HBO Max

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman vs. Robin, 2015

Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blood Diamond, 2006

Cop Out, 2010

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

DEVIL, 2010 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

El Norte, 1984 (HBO)

Green Lantern (2011)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Home Alone, 1990 (HBO)

House Party, 1990

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Paul (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, 1987

Raising Arizona, 1987 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Soldier, 1998

Spies Like Us, 1985

Star Trek, 2009

Swing Time, 1936

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The First Wives Club, 1996

The Others, 2001 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

The Replacements, 2000

This Means War (Extended Version), 2012 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

Top Hat, 1935

V for Vendetta, 2006

Woodstock (Director's Cut), 1994

Yesterday, 2019 (HBO)