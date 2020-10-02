Start sweater weather season off right with exciting new original series and A-list blockbuster movies coming this October to HBO Max.
Max Originals debuting in the month include the new Sundance award-winning film Charm City Kings, starring Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Meek Mill; A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, in which the award-winning original cast' reunites for the first time in 17 years for a special staged theatrical presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode; Greg Berlanti's documentary series Equal, honoring the LGBTQ+ rebels of yesteryear with never-before-seen archival footage along with stylistic depictions; and A World of Calm, a revolutionary TV experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-List stars. Chelsea Handler's newest comedy special Chelsea Handler: Evolution, and the first two seasons of Gomorrah will also debut in the month.
HBO Originals premiering this October include limited series The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; David Byrne's American Utopia, a special event that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying, critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences; docu-comedy series How To With John Wilson from executive producer Nathan Fielder; documentary special The Perfect Weapon, based on the best-selling book revealing the monumental rise of cyber conflict; and documentary Siempre, Luis, a portrait of pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda, Jr. To top it off, the season finale of Lovecraft Country, the docu-series finale of The Vow, and the series finale of Room 104 will be available to stream on the platform.
Hit films including The Matrix trilogy, Austin Powers International Man of Mystery, You've Got Mail, The Color Purple, When Harry Met Sally, and Man of Steel will also arrive on HBO Max. Blockbuster films such as Downhill, Emma., and Black Christmas, join the HBO service this month alongside Cats and Dirty Dancing. Plus, HBO Max is the home of spooky thrills this Halloween with a wide range of scary movies available to stream. From recent hits like It: Chapter Two, Us, and The Hills Have Eyes to classics like Critters 2, Critters 4, The Curse of Frankenstein, Dracula Has Risen from The Grave, The Haunting, and Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, you'll be shaking in your boots All Hallows' Eve.
HBO Max's Last Chance to Watch section includes The Outsiders, V for Vendetta, and Ocean's Eleven. October will be the last chance to watch Yesterday, Home Alone, and Crazy, Stupid Love before they depart the HBO service.
Coming to HBO Max October 2020
- Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Chelsea Handler: Evolution, HBO Max Original Special Premiere
- In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy-where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much.
- Gomorrah, Seasons 1 & 2 (Dubbed & Subtitled)
- Gomorrah, which The New York Times recently rated #5 of the top 30 international shows of the decade, is centered in and around Naples, Italy, and chronicles the brutal world of the Camorra crime syndicate.
- The Monster at the end of this Story, HBO Max Original Premiere
- Starring lovable, furry Grover from Sesame Street, the Monster at the end of this Story is a new animated special based on the acclaimed children's picture book.
October 1, 2020 on HBO Max
- A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
- The ten-episode series is a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars. Chopra-Jonas and Winslet join previously announced narrators Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves. The soothing imagery and tranquil narration will provide audiences of all ages a respite from the stress and chaos of everyday life right now.
October 2, 2020 on HBO Max
- Lina From Lima (HBO)
October 3, 2020 on HBO Max
- The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
- Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
October 6, 2020 on HBO Max
- Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- First-time filmmaker John James' film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.
October 7, 2020 on HBO Max
- Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)
- Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host's secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.
October 8, 2020 on HBO Max
- Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
- Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year's Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria "Wheelie Queen" Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight's leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.
- The Fungies, Season 1B
- The God of High School (Dubbed)
October 9, 2020 on HBO Max
- Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It'S Not Rocket Science (HBO)
- Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)
October 10, 2020 on HBO Max
- Cats, 2019 (HBO)
October 12, 2020 on HBO Max
- Ghosts, Season 2
October 15, 2020 on HBO Max
- Detention Adventure, Season 2
- A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere
- West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode from the show's third season.
October 16, 2020 on HBO Max
- La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)
The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)
Based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.
October 17, 2020 on HBO Max
- David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
Directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.
October 18, 2020 on HBO Max
- Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)
- The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
October 20, 2020 on HBO Max
- Smurfs, Season 3
October 21, 2020 on HBO Max
- 537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
537 VOTES details how the international custody battle over six-year old Elian Gonzalez triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, swaying the outcome of the presidential election. After election day, with the margin of victory hinged on Florida, George W. Bush won the presidency by a mere 537 votes.
October 22, 2020 on HBO Max
• The Witches remake, from Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis comes the fantasy adventure "Roald Dahl's The Witches." The film stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci, with Kristin Chenoweth and award-winning comedy legend Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick.
• Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere
HBO Max pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement with EQUAL, a masterful four-part docu-series that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism.
October 23, 2020 on HBO Max
How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)
In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.
October 24, 2020 on HBO Max
- Emma., 2020 (HBO)
October 25, 2020 on HBO Max
The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
The limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.
October 27, 2020 on HBO Max
- Ghosts, Season 2
- It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)
- John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020
- Using a mix of contemporary interviews, cinéma verité and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by CNN Films, chronicles the late Rep. John Lewis' more than 60 years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, health care reform, human rights, and his work on securing voting rights for all Americans.
- The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- A documentary film based on Jon Meacham's 2018 bestseller, illuminates our present-day, fraught political reality by exploring historical challenges of the past such as the women's suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans, McCarthyism, and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. All were instances in which "our better angels" battled against the forces of hatred and division that are recurring themes in American life. Directed by Katie Davison, produced by George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, executive produced by Peter Kunhardt.
October 28, 2020 on HBO Max
- Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)
October 29, 2020 on HBO Max
- Vida Perfecta, Season 1
October 30, 2020 on HBO Max
- Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)
October 31, 2020 on HBO Max
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN OCTOBER
October 8, 2020 on HBO Max
