HBO Max is stacking its list of streaming movies and TV shows for the new year. So bring on 2020, and everything 2021 has to offer.

Spread the word, Upper Eastsiders -- all six seasons of Gossip Girl are coming to HBO Max on January 1st. The month also brings the film premiere of Locked Down starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the second special episode of the Emmy-winning drama Euphoria, the season four return of the beloved Search Party, and the two-part documentary Tiger, which illuminates the rise, fall and epic comeback of global golf icon Tiger Woods. Selena Gomez is back for seconds with a new season of Selena + Chef, and HBO Max is also serving up new episodes of Looney Tunes Cartoons, Batman Beyond and Batman the Animated Series.

On January 29, John Lee Hancock's suspenseful psychological thriller The Little Things starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, premieres in theaters around the country and on HBO Max the same day. "The Little Things" will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.

The third season of Italian crime drama Gomorrah also joins the platform alongside both seasons of Warrior from Cinemax.

Catch up on the first season of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer when it arrives on HBO Max this month ahead of its Season 2 premiere on TNT. Or queue up a lineup of A-List movies including The King of Staten Island, the Ocean's trilogy and Ocean's 8, The Notebook, and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol 1 & Kill Bill: Vol 2, Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs.

Coming to HBO Max in January 2021

Arthur's Law, Max Original Series Premiere

The unemployed Arthur Ahnepol (Jan Josef Liefers) ekes out a bleak existence. Drawn from the strains of his unhappy marriage and bored to death, he makes a morbid plan: he wants his obnoxious wife to die. With the money from the life insurance there's no obstacle for a restart with his beloved mistress. But an unwritten law dominates the life of the unlucky fellow: every problem solved by Arthur has a far worse effect. And so, he sets off an avalanche of disastrous events.

The Event, Max Original Series Premiere

An unprecedented look behind the scenes of the extraordinary events created by Wolfgang Puck Catering and legendary restaurateur Wolfgang Puck. From Renegade 83, each one-hour episode will follow various members of Puck's team as they strive to amaze clients and surpass even the highest expectations.

Locked Down, Max Original Film Premiere

Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Perfect Life (fka Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Maria, Esther and Cristina are three women in the middle of a life crisis. They have realized that the plans they had made for themselves haven't really gotten them the long-promised happiness they yearned for. Together, they will find alternatives and make decisions that will lead them away from what society expects from them. They will soon realize that life doesn't necessarily have to be what they always imagined.

Possessions, HBO Max Season 1 Premiere

The series tells the story of Natalie, a young French expatriate in Israel, who is charged with the murder of her husband on their wedding night. Karim, a French diplomat in charge of helping French citizens who have to deal with the Israeli authorities, slowly falls for Natalie. He cannot figure out whether the young lady is deeply lost and vulnerable, or dangerously manipulative. Obsessed with this case, Karim dives into Natalie and her family's mysterious past.

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The unscripted cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.

January 1 on HBO Max

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street, 1933

All the President's Men, 1976

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade, 1998

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown, 1974

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring, 2013

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait), 2021 (HBO)

Happy Feet, 2006

The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)

Escape from New York, 1981

The Exorcist, 1973

Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)

The General's Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins , 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N'Ever After, 2007 (HBO)

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)

The Infamous Future, 2018

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)

Loiter Squad

Ma, 2019 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins, 2005

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)

Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Mystic River, 2003

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)

No Country for Old Men, 2007

The Notebook, 2004

Ocean's 8, 2018

Ocean's Eleven , 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

Piter, 2021 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Purple Rain, 1984

Ready Player One, 2018

Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born , 2018

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman Returns, 2006

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

TMNT, 2007

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

V for Vendetta, 2005

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)

Willard, 1971 (HBO)

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)

January 2 on HBO Max

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

January 4 on HBO Max

30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO)

January 8 on HBO Max

Patriot's Day, 2016

Scream, 1996

Squish, Season 1

January 9 on HBO Max

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2

Ben 10, Season 4A

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

January 10 on HBO Max

Miracle Workers, Season 2

Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

January 12 on HBO Max

Against The Wild, 2014

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015

Blue Valentine, 2010

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989

An Elephant's Journey , 2018

The Escape Artist, 1982

Get Carter, 1971

Hecho En Mexico, 2012

Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007

Hellboy: Sword of Storms , 2006

Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013

La Mujer de Mi Hermano , 2005

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers , 2015

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade , 2014

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team , 2014

Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012

Lost and Delirious, 2001

Love and Sex, 2000

Lovely & Amazing , 2002

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Meatballs, 1979

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

A Mermaid's Tale, 2017

Mistress, 1992

Mother's Day, 2012

Mud, 2013

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016

Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2

Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2

Pinocchio, 2012

Promare, 2019

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

Ride Your Wave, 2019

Righteous Kill, 2008

Sprung, 1997

The Spy Next Door, 2010

Tender Mercies, 1983

Thanks for Sharing, 2013

Turtle Tale, 2018

The Visitor, 2008

Vixen, 2015

January 14 on HBO Max

Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

In the new season, "Dory" (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker "Chip" (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, "Portia" (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; "Elliott" (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and "Drew" (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.

January 15 on HBO Max

Stephen King's It, 1990

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975

Poltergeist, 1982

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)

Roots (Mini Series), 1977

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)

The Wayans Bros

January 16 on HBO Max

Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

January 19 on HBO Max

Everwood

January 20 on HBO Max

At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3

C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

January 21 on HBO Max

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah is based on Roberto Saviano's bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra.

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C

In this latest batch, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky's missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for the ride in these ten all-new animated episodes. It's an all-new year with all-new Looney!

January 22 on HBO Max

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting With John, Series Premiere (HBO)

January 23 on HBO Max

Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Person of Interest

January 24 on HBO Max

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)

January 26 on HBO Max

Babylon 5

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

January 29 on HBO Max

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)

The Little Things

Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock's suspenseful psychological thriller The Little Things about two California sheriffs and their growing obsession with a suspect while embroiled in the search for a killer targeting women.

What I Like About You

January 30 on HBO Max

The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)

The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)

Pushing Daisies

The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)

January 31 on HBO Max

Axios, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Leaving HBO Max in January 2021

January 7:

War Dogs, 2016 (HBO)

January 24:

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020

January 31:

Ad Astra, 2019

After Hours, 1985 (HBO)

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)

All Is Bright, 2013

America, America, 1964

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

The Arrangement, 1969

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Best Laid Plans, 1999 (HBO)

Bigger Than The Sky, 2005 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Blade, 1998

Blood Simple, 1984 (HBO)

Bridge To Terabithia, 2007 (HBO)

Bright Lights, Big City, 1988 (HBO)

The Change-Up, 2011 (HBO)

The Children, 2009

A Christmas Carol, 1938

Crash, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Days After Your Departure, 2019 (HBO)

Enemy Of The State, 1998 (HBO)

Everybody's All-American, 1988 (HBO)

Father's Day, 1997 (HBO)

Friday Night Lights, 2004 (HBO)

Get On Up, 2014 (HBO)

Guys And Dolls, 1955

High Society, 1956

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)

The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994 (HBO)

New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

On The Town, 1949

The Pelican Brief, 1993

Planet Of The Apes, 2001 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983

Semi-Pro, 2008

Some Came Running, 1958

Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Just a reminder as we get ready to ring in the new year: New and returning subscribers can sign up for a pre-paid offer and get 6 months of HBO Max at a discounted rate of $69.99 plus applicable taxes. Find out more at HBOMax.com.