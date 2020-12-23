HBO Max is stacking its list of streaming movies and TV shows for the new year. So bring on 2020, and everything 2021 has to offer.
Spread the word, Upper Eastsiders -- all six seasons of Gossip Girl are coming to HBO Max on January 1st. The month also brings the film premiere of Locked Down starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the second special episode of the Emmy-winning drama Euphoria, the season four return of the beloved Search Party, and the two-part documentary Tiger, which illuminates the rise, fall and epic comeback of global golf icon Tiger Woods. Selena Gomez is back for seconds with a new season of Selena + Chef, and HBO Max is also serving up new episodes of Looney Tunes Cartoons, Batman Beyond and Batman the Animated Series.
On January 29, John Lee Hancock's suspenseful psychological thriller The Little Things starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, premieres in theaters around the country and on HBO Max the same day. "The Little Things" will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.
The third season of Italian crime drama Gomorrah also joins the platform alongside both seasons of Warrior from Cinemax.
Catch up on the first season of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer when it arrives on HBO Max this month ahead of its Season 2 premiere on TNT. Or queue up a lineup of A-List movies including The King of Staten Island, the Ocean's trilogy and Ocean's 8, The Notebook, and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol 1 & Kill Bill: Vol 2, Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs.
Coming to HBO Max in January 2021
Arthur's Law, Max Original Series Premiere
The unemployed Arthur Ahnepol (Jan Josef Liefers) ekes out a bleak existence. Drawn from the strains of his unhappy marriage and bored to death, he makes a morbid plan: he wants his obnoxious wife to die. With the money from the life insurance there's no obstacle for a restart with his beloved mistress. But an unwritten law dominates the life of the unlucky fellow: every problem solved by Arthur has a far worse effect. And so, he sets off an avalanche of disastrous events.
The Event, Max Original Series Premiere
An unprecedented look behind the scenes of the extraordinary events created by Wolfgang Puck Catering and legendary restaurateur Wolfgang Puck. From Renegade 83, each one-hour episode will follow various members of Puck's team as they strive to amaze clients and surpass even the highest expectations.
Locked Down, Max Original Film Premiere
Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.
Perfect Life (fka Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Maria, Esther and Cristina are three women in the middle of a life crisis. They have realized that the plans they had made for themselves haven't really gotten them the long-promised happiness they yearned for. Together, they will find alternatives and make decisions that will lead them away from what society expects from them. They will soon realize that life doesn't necessarily have to be what they always imagined.
Possessions, HBO Max Season 1 Premiere
The series tells the story of Natalie, a young French expatriate in Israel, who is charged with the murder of her husband on their wedding night. Karim, a French diplomat in charge of helping French citizens who have to deal with the Israeli authorities, slowly falls for Natalie. He cannot figure out whether the young lady is deeply lost and vulnerable, or dangerously manipulative. Obsessed with this case, Karim dives into Natalie and her family's mysterious past.
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The unscripted cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.
January 1 on HBO Max
- 12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
- 42nd Street, 1933
- All the President's Men, 1976
- Apple & Onion, Season 1B
- The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974 (HBO)
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman Beyond
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
- Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
- Batman: Hush, 2019
- Batman: The Animated Series
- Blade, 1998
- A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Check It Out! with Steve Brule
- Chinatown, 1974
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- The Color Purple, 1985
- The Conjuring, 2013
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Craig of the Creek, Season 2
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
- Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
- Ed, Edd n Eddy
- El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait), 2021 (HBO)
- Happy Feet, 2006
- The Electric Horseman, 1979 (HBO)
- Escape from New York, 1981
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
- The General's Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
- Gossip Girl
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Green Lantern: The Animated Series
- Gremlins , 1984
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Happily N'Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
- Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
- Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008 (HBO)
- He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
- Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
- The Infamous Future, 2018
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
- The Jellies
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
- Kong: Skull Island, 2017
- Little Con Lili, 2021 (HBO)
- Loiter Squad
- Ma, 2019 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- March of the Penguins, 2005
- Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
- Miss Firecracker, 1989 (HBO)
- Mulholland Dr., 2001
- Mystic River, 2003
- Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
- No Country for Old Men, 2007
- The Notebook, 2004
- Ocean's 8, 2018
- Ocean's Eleven , 2001
- Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean's Twelve, 2004
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
- Piter, 2021 (HBO)
- The Producers, 1968
- Pulp Fiction, 1994
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Ready Player One, 2018
- Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
- Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005 (HBO)
- Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
- Snowpiercer, Season 1
- A Star is Born , 2018
- Superman: Doomsday, 2007
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)
- This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
- The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
- TMNT, 2007
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
- The Trouble With Spies, 1987 (HBO)
- Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
- V for Vendetta, 2005
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009 (HBO)
- Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
- Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2 (HBO)
- Willard, 1971 (HBO)
- Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
- You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)
January 2 on HBO Max
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
January 4 on HBO Max
- 30 Coins, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 8 on HBO Max
- Patriot's Day, 2016
- Scream, 1996
- Squish, Season 1
January 9 on HBO Max
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2
- Ben 10, Season 4A
- The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
January 10 on HBO Max
- Miracle Workers, Season 2
- Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
January 12 on HBO Max
- Against The Wild, 2014
- Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
- Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
- Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
- Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
- Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
- An Elephant's Journey , 2018
- The Escape Artist, 1982
- Get Carter, 1971
- Hecho En Mexico, 2012
- Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
- Hellboy: Sword of Storms , 2006
- Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
- Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
- The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
- La Mujer de Mi Hermano , 2005
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers , 2015
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade , 2014
- Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team , 2014
- Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
- Lost and Delirious, 2001
- Love and Sex, 2000
- Lovely & Amazing , 2002
- The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
- Meatballs, 1979
- The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
- A Mermaid's Tale, 2017
- Mistress, 1992
- Mother's Day, 2012
- Mud, 2013
- Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
- Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
- Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2
- Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2
- Pinocchio, 2012
- Promare, 2019
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992
- Ride Your Wave, 2019
- Righteous Kill, 2008
- Sprung, 1997
- The Spy Next Door, 2010
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- Thanks for Sharing, 2013
- Turtle Tale, 2018
- The Visitor, 2008
- Vixen, 2015
January 14 on HBO Max
Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
In the new season, "Dory" (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker "Chip" (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, "Portia" (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; "Elliott" (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and "Drew" (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.
January 15 on HBO Max
- Stephen King's It, 1990
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere (HBO)
- Roots (Mini Series), 1977
- Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
- The Wayans Bros
January 16 on HBO Max
- Eve
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
January 19 on HBO Max
- Everwood
January 20 on HBO Max
- At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
- C.B. Strike, Season 1 (HBO)
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
January 21 on HBO Max
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah is based on Roberto Saviano's bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra.
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
In this latest batch, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky's missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for the ride in these ten all-new animated episodes. It's an all-new year with all-new Looney!
January 22 on HBO Max
- The New Adventures of Old Christine
- Painting With John, Series Premiere (HBO)
January 23 on HBO Max
- Don't Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
- Person of Interest
January 24 on HBO Max
- Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
January 26 on HBO Max
- Babylon 5
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
January 29 on HBO Max
- ¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021 (HBO)
The Little Things
Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock's suspenseful psychological thriller The Little Things about two California sheriffs and their growing obsession with a suspect while embroiled in the search for a killer targeting women.
What I Like About You
January 30 on HBO Max
- The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
- The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
- Pushing Daisies
- The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)
January 31 on HBO Max
- Axios, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max in January 2021
- January 7:
- War Dogs, 2016 (HBO)
- January 24:
- Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
- January 31:
- Ad Astra, 2019
- After Hours, 1985 (HBO)
- Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
- All Is Bright, 2013
- America, America, 1964
- Anchors Aweigh, 1945
- The Arrangement, 1969
- Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
- Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
- Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
- Best Laid Plans, 1999 (HBO)
- Bigger Than The Sky, 2005 (HBO)
- Blade II, 2002
- Blade, 1998
- Blood Simple, 1984 (HBO)
- Bridge To Terabithia, 2007 (HBO)
- Bright Lights, Big City, 1988 (HBO)
- The Change-Up, 2011 (HBO)
- The Children, 2009
- A Christmas Carol, 1938
- Crash, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- David Copperfield, 1935
- Days After Your Departure, 2019 (HBO)
- Enemy Of The State, 1998 (HBO)
- Everybody's All-American, 1988 (HBO)
- Father's Day, 1997 (HBO)
- Friday Night Lights, 2004 (HBO)
- Get On Up, 2014 (HBO)
- Guys And Dolls, 1955
- High Society, 1956
- Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
- Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
- Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
- The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
- Mars Attacks!, 1996
- Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
- Martin Lawrence You So Crazy, 1994 (HBO)
- New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)
- Ocean's Eleven, 2001
- Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean's Twelve, 2004
- On The Town, 1949
- The Pelican Brief, 1993
- Planet Of The Apes, 2001 (HBO)
- Risky Business, 1983
- Semi-Pro, 2008
- Some Came Running, 1958
- Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)
- Splendor In The Grass, 1961
- Walk The Line, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Just a reminder as we get ready to ring in the new year: New and returning subscribers can sign up for a pre-paid offer and get 6 months of HBO Max at a discounted rate of $69.99 plus applicable taxes. Find out more at HBOMax.com.