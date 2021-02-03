February brings the release of two Warner Bros. theatricals premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Debuting on February 12, Judas and the Black Messiah tells the story of Bill O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), who infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) and J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen). As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary (Dominique Fishback) en route, a battle wages for O'Neal's soul.
Tom & Jerry, which premieres on February 26, reignites one of the most beloved rivalries in history when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.
Both films will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from their respective theatrical releases in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.
HBO Max has a stellar line-up of original programming in February with the season eight return of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the second season of animated hit Close Enough, the documentary premiere of There Is No 'I' in Threesome, and five-episode limited series Beartown.
Additional titles arriving to the platform include Studio Ghibli's Earwig and the Witch, the new Justice League animated series, and Chewing Gum from Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You). Blockbuster films such as Aquaman, Academy Award winner Argo, The Graduate, and Selena, will also premiere this February.
Coming to HBO Max in February
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere
February 1 on HBO Max
- All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
- The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
- The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
- American Style
- The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
- Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
- Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- Batman, 1989
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Butter, 2012 (HBO)
- Captain Blood, 1935
- Chewing Gum
- Death Row Stories, Season 5
- Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
- Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
- Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
- Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
- Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
- Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
- Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
- Giant, 1956
- The Graduate, 1967
- Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
- Head of the Class
- The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- The limited series explores the complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall}, making international headlines around the world as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history.
- Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
- Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
- Justice League
- Justice League Unlimited
- La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
- Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
- Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Man of Steel, 2013
- The Matrix, 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
- Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
- The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
- Outbreak, 1995
- Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
- Robot Chicken, Season 10B
- Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
- Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Selena, 1997
- The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
- Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
- Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
- Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
- This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
- Tinker, Tailor}, Soldier}, Spy}, 2011 (HBO)
- Training Day, 2001
- Unforgiven, 1992
- United Shades of America, Season 5
- Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
February 2 on HBO Max
- A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
- Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
- Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 3 on HBO Max
- Tacoma FD, Season 2
February 4 on HBO Max
- Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
- Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
February 5 on HBO Max
- Aquaman , 2018
- Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
- In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
- Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
- Vengeance: Killer Lovers
- Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
February 6 on HBO Max
- Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
- The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7 on HBO Max
- We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
February 9 on HBO Max
- Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Gen:Lock, Season 1
February 10 on HBO Max
- C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
February 11 on HBO Max
- There is No "I" in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
- There is No I in Threesome is about a New Zealand couple who decide to open up their relationship.
February 12 on HBO Max
- Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
- El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
- Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
- Bill O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) and J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen). As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary (Dominique Fishback) en route, a battle wages for O'Neal's soul.
- Very Scary People, Season 2
February 13 on HBO Max
- The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
February 14 on HBO Max
- The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15 on HBO Max
- 30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
- The Batman
- Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
- Hot Ones, Season 1
- Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
- Static Shock
February 18 on HBO Max
- Arthur's Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
- Ben 10, Season 4B
- It's a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
- Set in 1981, Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London with hope and ambition and joy... and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores.
February 19 on HBO Max
- The Killer Truth, Season 1
February 20 on HBO Max
- Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
February 22 on HBO Max
- Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
- A five-episode limited series from Sweden, explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, the courage it takes for an individual to go against the group and the consequences of how we raise our children.
February 23 on HBO Max
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 26 on HBO Max
- Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
- Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
- Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
• Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's "Tom & Jerry." The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.
February 27 on HBO Max
- Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
- Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
- How It Really Happened, Season 5
Last chance titles leaving HBO Max in February
February 5 on HBO Max
- Storks, 2016 (HBO)
February 15 on HBO Max
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
February 20 on HBO Max
- The Conjuring, 2013
February 22 on HBO Max
- Us, 2019 (HBO)
February 28 on HBO Max
- American Pie, 1999 (HBO)
- The Astronaut's Wife, 1999
- Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
- Blow-Up, 1966
- Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Chinatown, 1974
- Cold Mountain, 2003 (HBO)
- Congo, 1995 (HBO)
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
- The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)
- The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
- Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)
- Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
- Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
- The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
- Gun Crazy, 1950
- Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
- Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
- Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)
- Lean On Me, 1989
- The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- The Little Things, 2021
- Logan's Run, 1976
- Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)
- Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
- Muriel'S Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
- My Dream Is Yours, 1949
- The Omega Man, 1971
- On Moonlight Bay, 1951
- The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Soldier, 1998
- Soylent Green, 1973
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Stephen King's Needful Things, 1993
- Tango & Cash, 1989
- Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
- Westworld (Movie), 1973
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
