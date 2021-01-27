HBO Max has released a new trailer promoting this year's movie releases that will be released on the streamer the same day they premiere in theaters, and the video includes new footage from many anticipated titles. From Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat to The Suicide Squad and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, there's a lot to be excited about with the trailer providing a little bit of everything with big premieres planned for every single month.

This year every @WBPictures movie will be in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max.



The biggest premieres every single month. pic.twitter.com/5ipY3x4mBi — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 27, 2021

In the trailer, we can see some new footage from The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to the hit HBO series The Sopranos. Directed by Alan Taylor, the movie is set in the 60s and 70s and stars Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, the same character originally played by his late father James Gandolfini. Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jon Bernthal also star. The prequel will get its simultaneous release on Sept. 24.

Horror fans might be most excited about the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The third installment of The Conjuring series, the sequel brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In the new HBO Max trailer, we get several peeks at the Warrens' return, which includes Ed answering a phone call and asking, "How can we help?" Directed by Michael Chaves and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the movie will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on June 4.

There's also some nice footage of The Suicide Squad, including an amusing scene between John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. When Bloodsport warns Peacemaker that no one likes a showoff, Cena's foul-mouthed character responds, "Unless what they're showing off is dope as..." before the clip is cut off. This is in line with writer and director James Gunn's promise that the movie will be R-rated.

The Suicide Squad also stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Sylvester Stallone, and many more. In the HBO Max trailer, we also get some other glimpses of the team. The movie will serve as a standalone reimagining rather than as a direct sequel to the 2016 movie by director David Ayer. Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be released on Aug. 6.

Along with the aforementioned titles, the HBO Max trailer includes footage from Dune with Timothée Chalamet; The Little Things with Jared Leto, Rami Malek, and Denzel Washington; Cry Macho with Clint Eastwood; Judas and the Black Messiah with Daniel Kaluuya; King Richard with Will Smith; Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman; and brief clips from Mortal Kombat, Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, and In the Heights, along with the logos for Malignant, and Matrix.

It's important to remember that these movies will only stream for one month on HBO Max when they are released, but the good news is that they'll be available to watch at no extra cost. The first of these movies to get released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously will be The Little Things. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the psychological thriller is set in 1990s Los Angeles and follows investigators pursuing a suspected serial killer. You can catch it on Jan. 29. The "Same Days Premiere" trailer comes to us from HBO Max on Twitter.