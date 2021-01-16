HBO Max just unleashed an epic new trailer for all the movies coming to the streaming service in 2021. Included in the sneak peek is the first footage from Godzilla Vs Kong, which shows the king of all monsters taking a punch to the face from King Kong. Also revealed in the teaser is the first ever footage from Mortal Kombat, Space Jam 2 and The Sopranos prequel The Many Kings of Newark. This preview arrives just one day after it was officially announced that Warner Bros. will release the long-awaited Godzilla Vs. Kong two months earlier than initially expected. Godzilla vs. Kong will now arrive in theaters and HBO Max on March 26th.

The epic monster battle was going to open in May 2021, but Legendary and Warner Bros. decided to give monster fans a big treat instead. Before the May release date, the movie, which wrapped production in April 2019, was supposed to open in November 2020. You can see the first footage, along with several other sneak peeks from upcoming HBO Max releases in the twitter trailer.

The HBO Max Twitter account posted a new ad for their upcoming 2021 content, which begins with an epic, though brief, look Godzilla vs. Kong. We see Godzilla rise from the ocean before engaging in an intense battle with Kong. It's pretty much a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but it is certainly exciting. From there, the ad shows footage from The Suicide Squad, Tom & Jerry, Dune, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam 2, and a whole lot more.

Inside HBO Max's epic new trailer in new footage and logos from upcoming blockbusters like:

Godzilla Vs. Kong

The Matrix 4

Mortal Kombat

Space Jam 2

The Many Saints of Newark

The Conjuring 3

The Suicide Squad

Tom and Jerry

The Little Things

Dune

In the Heights

Malignant

King Richard

Judas and the Black Messiah

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Cry Macho

Godzilla vs. Kong takes place in a new world where man and monster now coexist. Monarch is leading the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, which in turn, is keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike. Monster fans have been waiting a long time to see any footage from the movie, so hopefully this snippet means that the official trailer will premiere shortly.

We should also be getting a trailer for Space Jam 2 soon. Here, we see LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny for the first time ever. If you pause at just the right spot, you'll get to see quite a few other Looney Tunes characters and some of the actual space magic that is going on. We are also treated to our first look at Sub Zero in action from the Mortal Kombat reboot, along with the first footage from The Sopranos prequel which shows Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, stepping in for his late father James Ganolfini. The first Conjuring 3 footage is put on display, featuring Patrick Wilson back in his iconic glasses. At the very end of the trailer, we see a logo for The Matrix 4, which apparently is now just called Matrix.

WarnerMedia made the surprise announcement late last year that they were going to take all of their 2021 movies and premiere them on HBO Max simultaneously. The announcement was a surprise for everybody, including Legendary, who made Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, who swiftly threatened legal action over the decision. Both movies were made to be seen on the big screen, but the public health crisis has the majority of movie theaters closed. It is unclear what the studios will do in regard to Denis Villeneuve's Dune, but Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong will be released utilizing the hybrid release strategy. You can check out the first footage from the movie above, thanks to the official HBO Max Twitter account.