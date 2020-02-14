The HBO Max trailer has arrived. The new streaming platform launches in May and they already have quite a bit of content. HBO is definitely flexing some of their creative muscle in their short trailer for the new streaming platform. Friends is featured front and center, with a ton of other Warner Media properties. The network is swinging for the fences as they prepare to battle Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple, Amazon, and more.

In addition to all of HBO's existing original content like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, HBO Max will boast its own separate original content, which is currently in development. Regardless, they have a pretty flashy head start. They also have a deal with Star Wars 9 director J.J. Abrams, along with access to all of the Studio Ghibili movies. The network boasts that they already have 10,000 hours-worth of material ready to go for launch time in a few months.

HBO Max has obtained the exclusive streaming rights to Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and South Park, to name a few. The streaming service is where Warner Bros. titles like Batman Begins, Wonder Woman, Crazy Rich Asians, The Matrix, and Joker will be able to be watched. HBO Max also has Turner Classics Movies Collection. HBO will be able to take Disney+, which has all of the Marvel Studios material, on directly with their DC content. Basically, comic book fans are going to need both streaming services to get all of their content, which could get pretty expensive when all is said and done. Streaming platforms have basically become premium cable add-ons for a new generation.

This new HBO Max trailer confirms the streaming app will launch in May. There is not an exact launch date available at this time. While they already have some pretty amazing entertainment ready for launch, they also have Rick and Morty, The O.C., The West Wing, and a whole lot more on the way. The service will cost subscribers $14.99 a month and will be an additional cost to HBO cable subscribers who are currently using HBO GO to stream to their various devices. It has not been revealed if the network will be offering any special bundles for the new streaming service.

HBO will remain going on as normal, along with HBO Go. HBO Max is the future for their own original premium content when it arrives. Shows like Game of Thrones and Last Week Tonight will all remain on the network for cable subscribers who have yet to cut the cord. While they haven't announced anything yet, they are telling cable subscribers to sit tight while they figure out some kind of package deal. Subscribers who get HBO through AT&T video services (such as AT&T TV or U-Verse TV) will also get access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Also subscribers of premium AT&T mobile and broadband services, will be offered bundles with HBO Max at no extra charge. You can watch the trailer above, thanks to the HBO Max YouTube channel.