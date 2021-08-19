Netflix has released the trailer for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a new CG animated reboot of the popular cartoon series of the same name from the 1980s. In the trailer, we can see Prince Adam transforming into He-Man for the first time with the series rebooting the story from scratch. We can also get a look at the other Masters of the Universe along with the villain Skeletor. You can see it for yourself in the video below.

A synopsis for the series reads: "On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?"

Mattel Television produces the new series with Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Rob David executive producing. Bryan Q. Miller (Smallville) serves as series showrunner. Jeff Matsuda and Susan Corbin are also producing. House of Cool and CGCG provided the animation services.

"Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base," Fred Soulie, Mattel's Senior VP of Content Distribution and Business Development, previously said in a statement. "The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them."

This is the second of two series based on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe to be developed at Netflix. The streamer also recently premiered the Kevin Smith-created series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which serves as a direct sequel to the 1980s cartoon. It features an all-star voice cast including names like Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, and Chris Wood, though it did cause some controversy with some longtime He-Man fans. More episodes are expected to arrive to make up the second half of the first season by the end of the year.

Inspired by the Mattel toy line, the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series premiered in 1983, consisting of two seasons of 65 episodes each. The hit cartoon inspired the 1987 movie adaptation along with various reboots, spinoffs, and sequels in different mediums in the years since. A new live-action movie adaptation has been in development for years, and though Noah Centineo was attached to play He-Man at one point, he has since backed out of the project. It's unclear when the movie will be released.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will debut on Sept. 16, 2021, only on Netflix. You can also watch Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation series now on the streamer. The new trailer shown above comes to us from Netflix Futures on YouTube.