After a few false starts and personnel changes, it looks like Sony's Masters of the Universe reboot is finally going to start production this spring. It was reported late last year that David S. Goyer is attached to co-write and direct the Masters of the Universe reboot, which still has an official release date of December 18th, 2019. Goyer is known for his screenwriting work on Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, as well as Warner Bros.' Man of Steel. His previous directing credits include 2004's Blade: Trinity, the 2009 horror movie The Unborn and episodes of Starz's Da Vinci's Demons, which he created.

Omega Underground reports that Masters of the Universe will finally begin production this coming April. It isn't clear where the production will film at this time, but the report suggests Europe is a strong contender since Sony has recently filmed some of its recent larger movies over there. Game of Thrones and The Last Jedi along with other productions have chosen Dubrovnik, Croatia, which could be a good spot to make Eternia come to life on the big screen. Hopefully Eternia is chosen this time around and not the location of Earth like 1987's Masters of the Universe movie.

The new report also reveals that studio screenwriter Lindsey Beer has been writing the most recent version of the script. Beer has previously worked on Chaos Walking, Godzilla vs Kong, M.A.S.K., and Barbie. Lindsey Beer is also working on the new Star Trek for the possibly upcoming Quentin Tarantino project. David S. Goyer and Lindsey Beer should be able to put something together that will erase the memory of the last feature-length Masters of the Universe movie.

Fans should be happy that there is finally some forward momentum for the project. New interest in the He-Man franchise popped over the holidays when Netflix released its docuseries, The Toys That Made Us, which featured an hour long episode dedicated to the history of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The in-depth episode talked to the toy creators and designers that ended up making a cartoon for their very first time marketed off of the success of the toys. The whole story surrounding He-Man was definitely being in the right place at the right time, so hopefully the Masters of the Universe movie starting production this spring is the right time.

The Masters of the Universe movie still has an official release date of December 18th, 2019, but many believe that the date will either be moved up or pushed back to stay out of the way of J.J. Abrams' Star Wars 9, which will undoubtedly crush anything in its path at the box office. More news, including casting, should be announced in the next handful of weeks if casting does really start in April. You can read more about the production the Masters of the Universe reboot beginning production this spring courtesy of Omega Underground.