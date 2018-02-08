It has been announced that David S. Goyer will not be directing the Masters of the Universe movie like previously thought. Sony was excited about Goyer directing after he wrote a screenplay that had the studio really excited. Though he won't be directing the movie, he will stay on as executive producer and the project (if it ever gets made), will be from Goyer's original screenplay that had Sony excited in the first place. For now, the hunt begins for a new director for Masters of the Universe.

The reasoning behind David S. Goyer's decision not to direct Masters of the Universe is reportedly because of scheduling conflicts. Sony still has the release date set at December 18th, 2019, but Goyer is currently working on Foundation, which is a mini-series based on Irving Asimov's sci-fi trilogy and apparently will not be able to juggle both projects. The news comes as a blow for He-Man fans who have been waiting to see the movie finally get into production.

The hype train was getting ready to leave the station for Masters of the Universe late last year when David S. Goyer shared some pictures of himself going over some concept art. One picture in particular teased Teela's new battle suit and it looked pretty awesome. However, it now seems that it's back to the drawing board for Sony to find a new director. Casting was rumored to begin soon as well, but that definitely just got pushed back and it would not be surprising to see the Masters of the Universe movie get pushed back to 2020. Hopefully that doesn't happen, but it's beginning to look like that might be an option.

Sony is reportedly still confident that they can get the Masters of the Universe movie out in time to, but that will all depend on how quickly they are able to find a director. McG was originally attached to direct the movie, but he left in April of last year, which is when the release date was officially announced. David S. Goyer's involvement was first brought up late last year and fans were excited to see the Dark Knight writer on board and got even more excited when rumors of a spring production start date began to swirl.

It's been over 30 years since we last saw He-Man on the big screen and most fans wish that movie had never been made. It took place on Earth and it was a jumbled mess from bad acting to bad special effects and a terrible story. The new Masters of the Universe will hopefully be the He-Man movie that the iconic character deserves, but it looks like we might have to wait a little longer to see it. This is a developing story and more news is expected to drop soon. The original reports comes to us from Variety.