Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has been having some fun on social media by poking at recent casting controversies in Hollywood. Particularly, there has been some backlash over people of color taking over movie roles previously played by white actors, which has been a hot topic of discussion as of late.

Across the internet, a meme has recently been making the rounds, depicting Crews as He-Man with the promise of taking the part should people keep complaining. Along with the meme, Crews recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a He-Man Halloween costume, complete with the golden locks of a blonde wig. You can take a look at the amusing results below.

The recent wave of these complaints stems largely from the news about the casting of Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The formerly white and red-haired princess of the sea will be played by Halle x Chloe singer Halle Bailey, an African-American. At the time, Crews also jokingly suggested himself to play the part of King Triton, so this isn't the first time he's weighed in on the topic. Fan art from BossLogic also envisioned Idris Elba in the role, which many fans really seemed to take a liking to. To be clear, it seems most filmgoers are happy with Halle Bailey's casting in the upcoming movie, but sometimes the vocal minority seems to make the most noise when it comes to the internet.

Similar complaints also began hitting the internet more recently when it was revealed the new Agent 007 in the next James Bond movie will be played by Lashana Lynch. Of course, Daniel Craig will be playing Bond for a final time in Bond 25, so Lynch won't necessarily be Jane Bond. She's merely taking over the codename of 007 and may potentially be the star of new Bond movies moving forward, though that will likely depend on the success of Bond 25. Still, some purists have voiced their displeasure with Lynch becoming the new star of the franchise, but as with Bailey, there seems to be more people happy with the casting than there are those who disapprove.

Despite how amusing the photo of Crews as He-Man is, we know he definitely won't be playing the character in the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot. A few months back, young actor Noah Centineo was confirmed to be cast in the role, taking the reins from Dolph Lundgren who previously played the part in 1987. From Sony, the movie will release in theaters everywhere on March 5, 2021, meaning it's going to be a minute before we see how Centineo does as the new He-Man.

As awesome as it would be to get a Masters of the Universe movie with Crews as He-Man, it's not something we're going to see happen anytime soon. Still, there are other ways to catch Crews on the big and small screens. He'll be appearing in the upcoming movie The Willoughbys and you can also see him hosting the reality competition series America's Got Talent. The photo above comes to us courtesy of Terry Crews on Instagram.