Oscar Isaac is getting into the comic book game. As announced during [email protected], the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Ex Machina star has developed Head Wounds: Sparrow in a partnership with Legendary Comics. Through his production company Mad Gene, and alongside Jason Spire, the comic is set to arrive in stores and online in early 2021.

Head Wounds: Sparrow is written by New York Times' best-selling writer Brian Buccellato (

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger), with art by Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom, Black Bolt). Bob Johnson is the creator, with a story by John Alvey. To go along with the announcement, some initial cover art was revealed, which we've included for you to check out. Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics, had this to say about the new project.

"Head Wounds: Sparrow is an exceptionally powerful tale as it draws from the creators' own life experiences, as well as their passion for the medium. Sometimes things come together so effortlessly, and this is one of those projects."

Head Wounds: Sparrow centers on Leo Guidry. He is a bad person and an even worse cop. When he suffers a psychic head wound, his life on the edge slips into spiritual warfare. In a landscape of angels, devils, and everything in between, can a person utterly devoid of empathy find a way to overcome the forces of darkness that have infiltrated his reality? Oscar Isaac had this to say about it.

"Bob Johnson has a mind and a soul like no one else. Our friendship and creative collaboration has spanned nearly three decades. I couldn't be more excited to bring his unique and singular vision of Head Wounds: Sparrow to life with the incredible group of artists we've assembled."

The reveal came during a virtual panel for [email protected] During the panel, the creative team, including childhood friends Oscar Isaac, Bob Johnson and John Alvey, discussed the personal origin of the story. When diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and as a way to cope, Johnson turned to his passion of writing and created the character of Leo. Johnson was inspired by a dream and conceived the supernatural affliction that haunts Leo throughout the story. For Isaac, this represents yet another dimension of his already impressive career. Isaac will next be seen in Dune, which is scheduled to arrive in December.

Legendary Comics showcased quite a bit more during the [email protected] panel. Robert Napton, Jann Jones and Nikita Kannekanti from the company discuss upcoming projects such as Rob, the modern-day retelling of the Robin Hood legend, which arrives digitally on Webtoon this fall. They also reviewed several young adult titles, The Heart Hunter, Lupina and Championess, which are set for release in 2021. Additionally, the supernatural thrillers Bram Stoker's Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, as well as the special 10th anniversary deluxe hard copy of the Trick 'r Treat graphic novel, were on the docket. Both books are coming to stores and online in October. Be sure to check out the full Legendary Comics panel for yourself.

