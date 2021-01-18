Heart of Stone, the Skydance spy thriller led by Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot, is officially moving to Netflix. The streaming giant reportedly came out on top of a competitive auction for worldwide rights of the project, which is being developed as the first installment in a franchise akin to that of James Bond and Mission: Impossible, with Gadot reportedly signing an eight-figure deal for the project.

Rumors began to circulate towards the end of last year that Skydance were open to the idea of sending the movie straight to streaming, and, with the current global circumstances showing no sign of slowing down, streaming debuts for big budget blockbusters are here to stay for the foreseeable future, with Skydance clearly feeling that Heart of Stone should be added to the ever-growing roster.

Heart of Stone is being directed by Tom Harper, who most recently helmed the adventure movie The Aeronauts starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. Other notable credits on Hopper's résumé include the likes of The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, and the musical comedy-drama Wild Rose. Hopper has also been behind several episodes of such critically-acclaimed small screen ventures as Misfits, This Is England '86, War & Peace and the popular period crime drama show Peaky Blinders.

The script for Heart of Stone is being penned by comic book writer Greg Rucka, who is best known for his work on the likes of Action Comics, Stumptown, Batwoman, Black Magick, Detective Comics, Lazarus, and, rather fittingly, Wonder Woman. He is also the creator behind the graphic novel The Old Guard, a story that was recently adapted by Rucka himself and proved to be a huge hit for Netflix when it was released last year. Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the Hidden Figures script will also be writing the movie alongside Rucka. Skydance's David Ellison will produce with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Gadot will produce via her Pilot Wave banner, along with Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

Wider plot details for Heart of Stone are largely unknown at this time, though when the rumors began to spread about the project one source claimed that it might well be a Spy vs Spy movie, however that is currently unconfirmed, and has become increasingly unlikely since the project is now being described as an original idea that will "put a female spin" on the spy genre.

Heart of Stone will not be Gal Gadot's first foray into the spy genre courtesy of Netflix, with the actress also due to star in the big budget action adventure Red Notice, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Red Notice has been described by Johnson as the streaming giant's biggest investment to date and will follow the A-list trio as an INTERPOL agent, who is also the world's greatest tracker (Johnson), the world's greatest art thief (Gadot), and the world's greatest con-man (Reynolds). Set the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief.

Heart of Stone does not yet have a release date. Red Notice meanwhile will hit Netflix sometime this year. This comes to us from Deadline.