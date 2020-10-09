We have a new trailer for Hearts and Bones. This is the latest from filmmaker Ben Lawrence, who has primarily been known for his documentary work up to this point. Lawrence his trying his hand at a narrative feature this time, with Hugo Weaving (The Marix, The Lord of the Rings) in the leading role as a wartime photographer suffering from PTSD. As we can see from the trailer, it looks like an intense and emotional journey with a centerpiece performance from Weaving.

The trailer kicks off with Hugo Weaving recounting some of the threats he's dealt with as a photographer covering dangerous situations on the battlefield. We get a sense of his moral compass as well as the distress that has entered his day-to-day life as a result of his work. Things take a turn when he encounters a man who lived in a town that suffered a great tragedy, one that he photographed. The two bond, despite the fact that they come from very different backgrounds.

Ben Lawrence wrote the screenplay with Beatrix Cristian and directed the movie. Lawrence previously directed docuseries such as Man Up and Exposed: The Case of Keli Lane. This serves as Lawrence's first feature-length effort. The cast also includes Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney, Bolude Watson and Alan Dukes. Matt Reeder produced. It played at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it held its world premiere, as well as the Sydney, Melbourne and Hamptons film festivals.

Hearts and Bones centers on war photographer Daniel Fisher (Hugo Weaving). He has returned home to discover that his wife is pregnant. Daniel is determined not to let fatherhood alter his way of life and begins to prepare for an upcoming exhibition and his next overseas assignment. But as the birth of his child looms he struggles to keep his anxiety at bay. Meanwhile, South Sudanese refugee Sebastian Aman (Andrew Luri) has carved out a safe life for himself in Australia with his wife and child.

This peace is interrupted when Daniel's exhibition threatens to display photographs of a massacre that occurred in Sebastian's home village 15 years ago. Sebastian confronts Daniel with an appeal not to display photos of the bloodshed and an unlikely friendship develops between them. It challenges Daniel's creative control and unearths disturbing details regarding Sebastian's past.

Critics who have screened the movie have generally liked it, as it currently holds a 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Hugh Weaving most recently starred in Mortal Engines. Unfortunately, he won't be appearing in The Matrix 4, which is currently filming. Weaving also has Lone Wolf and Loveland in the works. There is no word yet on a specific release date but quite a few movies have had to shift around, given the state of the movie business in 2020. So release plans for any movie are tentative at best right now. Hearts and Bones arrives soon from Gravitas Ventures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.