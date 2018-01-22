It's hard to believe, but it's been 10 years since Heath Ledger tragically passed away at the age of 28. The actor's career was on a major upswing at the time of his death and was beginning to look like he could do no wrong. Ledger was found dead in his apartment on January 22nd, 2008 by his masseuse after the actor did not respond for their 3 PM appointment. Toxicology reports revealed that Ledger had accidentally overdosed on a fatal mix of prescription drugs in an attempt to sleep.

Heath Ledger's sister Kate Ledger recently spoke to WHO about her brother's passing, stating that he is "very much alive in our house." She said that hardly a day goes by that Heath is not brought up in some type of discussion while also noting that they're still close with his ex-wife Michelle Williams and their daughter Matilda, who is 12-years old now. She had this to say.

"We keep in constant contact with Michelle and Matilda and visit frequently. She is an amazing girl and a source of delight to us all."

Kate also said that Heath is a big part of her children's lives, who get to see their uncle on TV from time to time. She says that it's a way for them to get to know their uncle since they were so young when he passed away. However, Kate Ledger does admit that it's still hard to hear his voice when one of his movies comes on.

Busy Philipps took to Instagram to share a loving, tearful tribute to The Dark Knight star, while driving and listening to the MGMT song, "Time to Pretend." Philipps is the long-time best friend of Michelle Williams and was a close friend to Heath Ledger as well. She admits that the song came out soon after his death and says that she thinks of him every time it comes on because she believes he would have really liked it. She had this to say in the Instagram story video.

"I was just driving and I was thinking about my friends Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, "Time to Pretend." It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because (I thought) it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song... it's weird."

Jake Gyllenhaal co-starred with Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain and is also the godfather of the actor's daughter, Matilda, and he recently spoke about his close friend and co-star at the Sundance Film Festival. When asked about Ledger, Gyllenhaal was hesitant at first, stating that their friendship can't be contained in a "sound bite" or blurb. He had this to say.

"Friendship can't be explained in a sound bite or can it in three-minute interview and those who can do it I find sort of odd. I happen to not be one of those people. I think Heath meant a lot to a lot of people, the people who were fans and the people who saw his work and were moved by his work and the people who knew him as a person. He was just an incredible force and is still missed."

Jake Gyllenhaal highlights what Heath Ledger meant to people and why. For those who never knew him, his powerful performances give insight into who he truly was.

The Dark Knight was in post-production when Heath Ledger passed away and his shadow loomed large over the entire project. Ledger became one of the best Jokers to ever grace the big screen in his unhinged portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, some even claim that he was the best. He won the Best Supporting Actor Academy award and the Golden Globe award for The Dark Knight, which his family accepted for him and Christopher Nolan, respectively. From Brokeback Mountain to A Knight's Tale to 10 Things I Hate About You, Heath Ledger elevated every scene that he was in and he is missed 10 years later. The interview with Kate Ledger was first published by WHO.

10 years. youre talent is a legacy and inspiration. rest easy. ❤️ you were my first crush growing up in 10 Things & i remember hearing of your death in elementary school so sad. check out some of his art too. so more to than him just talent and charm. RIP Heath Ledger. ❤️♈️ pic.twitter.com/6oQNOJD8hH — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) January 22, 2018

the incredibly talented Heath Ledger passed away 10 years ago today. we will never forget this beautiful soul and the legendary roles he gave us. pic.twitter.com/pxdfftaFZe — kya (@nykaiya) January 22, 2018

10 years ago today...the world lost an great man & a wonderful actor...his performance as the Joker in #TheDarkKnight was iconic...his legacy lives on forever...Oscar winner himself #HeathLedger 😢(1979-2008) pic.twitter.com/aZSKV6JxC7 — Reginald Anderson 🗽 (@Rfourone) January 22, 2018

Daniel Day-Lewis dedicating his SAG Award for There Will be Blood to the memory of Heath Ledger.



This was only five days after Heath's passing. pic.twitter.com/N3TTkaUdPq — Thomas Broome-Jones (@TBroomey) January 22, 2018

Today is the tenth year since #HeathLedger passed away. Hope he is resting in peace. pic.twitter.com/pLTbeMMCFG — marc (@marcdorris) January 22, 2018

Heath Ledger's response to calling the relationship in "Brokeback Mountain" disgusting pic.twitter.com/CF71NGDvmD — Izzie (@Izzie177) January 17, 2018

Ten years already... Dear Heath Ledger, we miss you ❤ pic.twitter.com/TqqLDAtpIT — Jake Gyllenhaal News (@jbbgyllenhaal) January 21, 2018

It's been 10 years since Heath Ledger passed away. The impact he left as Joker will never ever be matched. pic.twitter.com/6qnYyq1vIq — Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) January 22, 2018

It's been 10 years since we lost the beautiful, immensely talented Heath Ledger. You will forever be missed. pic.twitter.com/YkYzjSOu7k — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) January 22, 2018