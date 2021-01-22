Fans of the late, great Heath Ledger are paying tribute to the iconic actor on social media 13 years after his shocking and sudden passing. From playing a teen heartthrob in 10 Things I Hate About You to the Clown Prince of Crime in The Dark Knight, Ledger was a tremendous talent whose charisma matched his acting prowess, making him one of the most beloved actors of all time. His life was tragically cut short in January of 2008 when Ledger died of an accidental overdose, and his fans are still feeling the sting after 13 years.

"Its hard to believe The world fell into a stunned silence as the media reported on the death of #HeathLedger," one big fan posted, including several photos of Heath. "A young talent gone far too soon. 13 years on we still miss this cheeky Aussie smile. Youll never be forgotten, The Joker is still seen as the best."

Another fan from Ledger's hometown writes, "13 years today since we lost our beloved Heath Ledger. Always in my heart and thinking of his parents Kim and Sally, his sisters, family and especially his daughter Matilda Rose. Perth is less without you Heath."

Adding a GIF of Heath's charming smile, another fan posts, "You were so talented, genuinely kind and humorous. You were a gift for this world. You inspired me so much and still do. Thank you for everything you've done for us. It will always be appreciated. I love you Angel, always and forever."

And another touching tweet reads, "Still miss you, Heath Ledger. Makes me sad to think of all the amazing roles we missed out on from you. But I also feel so blessed with the fantastic work you *did* give us."

During his short career, Ledger had made himself known for roles in movies like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Patriot, Monster's Ball, Lords of Dogtown, The Brothers Grimm, Casanova, I'm Not There, and Candy. In 2006, he made it to the next level when he was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his role as Ennis Del Mar in Brokeback Mountain, a romantic drama co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal. His last role came in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, which was still in production when Heath Ledger passed away.

Ledger's most popular role might be that of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins sequel The Dark Knight. Although the movie was released after his death, Ledger would go on to posthumously win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his legendary performance. To this day, many DC fans still consider Ledger's take on the Joker to be the best portrayal of them all, not likely to ever be topped.

We can only imagine the kind of things we could have seen from Ledger over the past 13 years, had we not lost him in 2008. Though he left us far too soon, the love he continues to receive from fans will forever keep his legacy alive. May he rest in peace.

