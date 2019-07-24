Back by popular demand for its 30th anniversary, the original soundtrack to Heathers from director Michael Lehmann with music by composer, David Newman, is being re-released on "very" neon green vinyl. The LP soundtrack will be available starting August 23rd, 2019.

A cult-classic in the truest sense of the term, (it grossed only 1 million at the box office), Heathers stars a 15-year-old Winona Ryder, who is currently enjoying a notable return of her own on the immensely popular Stranger Things series. Ryder's agent at the time famously begged on her knees for Ryder to pass on the role. The dark comedy which pits a powerful high school clique against a murderous sociopath also features Christian Slater in one of his first major roles and a pre-Beverly Hills 90210, Shannen Doherty.

Discovered by legions of fans on cable TV and video rental stores, the success of Heathers took a decidedly unexpected turn as a musical in the most recent decade. Multiple theatrical productions based on the movie have played in New York, London and beyond. In 2014, the World Premiere Cast Recording for Heathers: The Musical sold 100,000 copies in the United States alone. The Original West End Cast Recording of Heathers: The Musical released earlier this year. Heathers has also returned to the small screen in the form of a brand new TV show on the Paramount Network, that includes Doherty among its cast members.

A regular girl, Veronica, tries to survive the social jungle of high school by sticking with the three most popular girls at school who are all called Heather. As she meets a sociopath named JD, her life spirals into a continuous cycle of hate, unintentional murder and indifference, as she exacts revenge on her enemies, also known as her best friends.

From Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia, 30th anniversary screenings have been playing to packed houses around the globe. Varese Sarabande Records is proud to play a part in this enduring legacy by rereleasing David Newman's score to the original Heathers soundtrack on "very" neon green vinyl on August 23rd, complete with new notes and quintessential images from the film.

David Newman is one of today's most accomplished creators of music for film. In his 25-year career, he has scored over 100 films, ranging from War of the Roses, Matilda, Bowfinger, and Heathers, to the more recent The Spirit, and Serenity, Behaving Badly and Tarzan. Newman's music has brought to life the critically acclaimed dramas Brokedown Palace and Hoffa; top-grossing comedies Norbit, Scooby-Doo, Galaxy Quest, The Nutty Professor, The Flintstones, Throw Momma From the Train; and award-winning animated films Ice Age, The Brave Little Toaster and Anastasia. The recipient of top honors from the music and motion picture industries, he holds an Academy Award® nomination for his score to the animated feature, Anastasia, and was the first composer to have his piece, 1001 Nights, performed in the Los Angeles Philharmonic's Filmharmonic Series, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Heathers Neon Green Vinyl Track Listing

Heathers Soundtrack - SIDE A

1. Strip Croquet (1:55)

2. Suicide Note (2:10)

3. J.D. Blows Up (2:11)

4. The Forest (2:00)

5. You're Beautiful (2:12)

6. Martha Dumptruck (1:12)

7. Third Funeral (1:52)

8. Veronica and J.D. (1:10)

9. First Funeral (1:56)

10. The Dorm (1:01)

11. Back To School (1:11)

12. Forest Chase (1:29)

13. Heather's Locker (1:09)

14. Veronica's Shower (:44)

Heathers Soundtrack - SIDE B

1. Into the Cafeteria (:50)

2. Veronica's Dream (1:56)

3. J.D.'s Final Stand (2:59)

4. Dorm Party (3:32)

5. Croquet (1:31)

6. Second Funeral (1:29)

7. Poor Little Heather (:56)

8. J.D.'s Bomb (3:53)

9. Petition Montage (2:29)

Heathers soundtrack is available now for pre-order on VareseSarabande.com and other retail sites.