HBO Max has released the first trailer for their upcoming Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults docuseries. The series is a thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones. There is a lot going on in the trailer, which promises brand-new information about the cult from those who were closest to it, along with the aftermath. Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults is not going to be for the faint of heart when it debuts on HBO Max in December.

What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern new age religion forever. Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults is a four-part docuseries that utilizes never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to explore the infamous UFO cult that shocked the nation with their out-of-this-world beliefs. Even though the trailer is brief, it crams in a lot of information and raises some interesting questions about joining Heaven's Gate, along with how cults are formed and kept up. "The basic idea of Heaven's Gate was that you would chemically and biologically transform your body, becoming a next-level alien," says one of the participants in the trailer, "and then you would physically get on board the UFO which would then sail off into Heaven."

Clay Tweel is a documentary director/producer/editor with a passion for telling great character based stories. Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults is the latest project from this veteran documentary filmmaker and it fits right into his talents. Tweel's previous works include Make Believe, Print the Legend, Finders Keepers, Out of Omaha, and Gleason - the last of which was shortlisted for an Academy Award and named one of the 5 Best Documentaries of 2016 by the National Board of Review. Most recently, Tweel executive produced and directed all six episodes of The Innocent Man, a true crime doc series of Netflix based on Josh Grisham's only non-fiction book.

At the root of all of Clay Tweel's projects is a quest to discover the "why" behind the seemingly unbelievable. With a genuine compassion, Clay unpacks these sensitive stories and brings viewers into a previously inaccessible world. Clay's latest project, Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults, explores the journey of the titular Heaven's Gate cult from its inception to it's tragic end through archival footage and interviews with ex-members and their families. This riveting docuseries is coming to HBO Max on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults is a Max Original produced by CNN and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel, the docuseries is also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein (The Innocent Man) and Shannon Riggs, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney and Erik Diehn executive producing for the digital media company Stitcher (Heaven's Gate podcast, Sold in America podcast). You can check out the trailer for Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults above, thanks to the HBO Max YouTube channel.