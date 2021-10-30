Heidi Klum has been heralded for her amazing Halloween costumes she dons at her not-to-be-topped Halloween bashes for years. With last year's lockdown, in lieu of her Halloween tradition, she recruited her family to create a cute Halloween short to wish everyone a Happy Halloween. This year? She has taken it to the next level! Watch out Rob Zombie, Heidi Klum is stepping up her horror game! She captions her Instragram post with, "HERE IT IS???? Normally I'd be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night ... but this year things are still looking a little different. So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend."

Check it out! If you dare... Ah! Ha! Ha! Ha! Haaaa!!

Not to knock last year's short film, but this year's is gruesome! Awesome! The special FX, the make-up, her delivery is totally creepy. Here's last year's short to see how much her horror skills have been honed this year.

She explained of her family project last year, "With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in," the supermodel explained. "It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film. I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit aliveby keeping up with our traditions celebrations. I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform."

She teased her new Halloween project saying, "I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I'm already working on something, because I'm also a creative person, and I live for that, that's why I get up every morning because I love it," Klum exclaims. "I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I'm definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?"

We are so glad she did! We've watched her through the years, celebrating the haunting holiday with such exuberance, but I don't think any of us knew the level of love for all things Halloween Klum had, until this year. As things slowly evolve into a new normal in the coming months, maybe we'll be using the word post-pandemic before too long. Heidi Klum can resume her Halloween bashes, and we'll be dazzled by her Halloween creations. Might I make one suggestion? Ms. Klum, isn't there room for both the party and the short films? Petitioning for Klum Doom Productions begins now!