Heidi Klum is the official Halloween queen in Hollywood. Her annual costume parties have become a spectacle of celebrities donning magnificent costumes. Heidi takes the cake every year. With over-the-top costumes, many of which involve the model undergoing hours of prosthetics to achieve iconic looks based on superheroes and some of her favorite characters, no one can deny this is her favorite holiday. But this year Heidi Klum is skipping her bash feeling it's too early to tell if it's safe.

"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel OK having a party. So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."

It was just a familiar affair last year, celebrating at home with her husband and children.

Last Halloween Klum released a short horror film in which she starred alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and four children whom she shares with ex-husband Seal (Leni, 17, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10). "Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn't stop us from getting creative at home," Klum captioned the video on Instagram at the time. "Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family."

"With lockdowns around the world this year, no Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, I knew I wanted to do a fun project at home with my family so I came up with the idea of shooting a short horror film that we could all star in," the supermodel explained. "It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film."

"I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations. I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform."

Her family short film was a hit last year for Heidi personally. She says as she has something up her sleeve for this year, as well. "I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I'm already working on something, because I'm also a creative person, and I live for that, that's why I get up every morning because I love it," Klum exclaims. "I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I'm definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?"