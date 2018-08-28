The last Hell Fest trailer played it safe, slowly creeping audiences into the nightmarish amusement park at its center. Now, Lionsgate and CBS Films have unleashed a nightmarish new red band trailer that shows off some of the goods this early fall horror ride has to offer.

CBS Films and Lionsgate will release Hell Fest in theaters September 28, 2018. The more scared you seem, the more they're gong to come after you in director Gregory Plotkin's slasher odyssey. He is working from a screenplay by Seth M. Sherwood and Blair Butler and Akela Cooper, with a story from William Penick & Christopher Sey and Stephen Susco. And you know its going to be good, as Hell Fest is being delivered by producers Gale Anne Hurd and Tucker Tooley.

The creepy soundscape heard in the movie is scored by legendary composer Bear McCreary, who has The Walking Dead, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Happy death Day on his resume. The young ensemble line-up includes Amy Forsyth (Rise, Beautiful Boy), Reign Edwards (The Bold and The Beautiful, Snowfall), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, The Killing), Christian James (Nashville, Exposed), Roby Attal (The Long Road Home, Red Eleven), Matt Mercurio (Black Lightning, The Resident) and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Man From Earth).

In Hell Fest, A masked serial killer turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show.

College student Natalie (Forsyth) is visiting her childhood best friend Brooke (Edwards) and her roommate Taylor (Taylor-Klaus). If it was any other time of year these three and their boyfriends might be heading to a concert or bar, but it is Halloween which means that like everyone else they will be bound for Hell Fest, a sprawling labyrinth of rides, games, and mazes that travels the country and happens to be in town. Every year thousands follow Hell Fest to experience fear at the ghoulish carnival of nightmares.

But for one visitor, Hell Fest is not the attraction, it is a hunting ground. An opportunity to slay in plain view of a gawking audience, too caught up in the terrifyingly fun atmosphere to recognize the horrific reality playing out before their eyes. As the body count and frenzied excitement of the crowds continues to rise, he turns his masked face to NATALIE, BROOKE, TAYLOR and their boyfriends who will fight to survive the night.

A terrifying thrill ride from iconic horror producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, The Terminator), Tucker Tooley (Limitless, Den of Thieves) and director Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Editor - Get Out, Happy Death Day), this September, audiences will discover that it's fun going in... but it's hell getting out. And once you've experienced the horrors locked within on the big screen, you can experience them in real life as the movie has teamed up with Six Flags for this year's Fright Fest with several new haunted attractions.

Are you brave enough to enter this amusement park? Check out the latest trailer and a cool new poster for Hell Fest. It's the red band nightmare you've been waiting for, direct from Lionsgate and CBS Films.