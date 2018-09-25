Love the 80s? Love horror movies? Then Hell Fest has you covered on both fronts with a very scary new 80s retro throwback trailer. It's totally awesome, man!

CBS Films and Lionsgate will release Hell Fest in theaters September 28, 2018. This latest Hell Fest sneak peak is taking you back to a more tubular time. Put on your Jordache jeans, buckle your fanny pack, slap on your bracelet, and lace-up your LA Gears! Check out this rad new 80's trailer to get in the Halloween spirit! I'm sure you've seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly...

Hell Fest is directed by Gregory Plotkin from a screenplay by Seth M. Sherwood and Blair Butler and Akela Cooper. The story was concocted by William Penick & Christopher Sey and Stephen Susco. This thrilling chiller is produced by Gale Anne Hurd and Tucker Tooley.

The horrors on display in Hell Fest were scored by legendary composer Bear McCreary, who is famous for his The Walking Dead soundtrack, as well as the scores for 10 Cloverfield Lane and the very similar Happy Death Day.

Hell Fest stars Amy Forsyth (Rise, Beautiful Boy), Reign Edwards (The Bold and The Beautiful, Snowfall), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, The Killing, Scream), Christian James (Nashville, Exposed), Roby Attal (The Long Road Home, Red Eleven), Matt Mercurio (Black Lightning, The Resident) and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Man From Earth).

In Hell Fest, A masked serial killer turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show. College student Natalie (Forsyth) is visiting her childhood best friend Brooke (Edwards) and her roommate Taylor (Taylor-Klaus). If it was any other time of year these three and their boyfriends might be heading to a concert or bar, but it is Halloween which means that like everyone else they will be bound for Hell Fest, a sprawling labyrinth of rides, games, and mazes that travels the country and happens to be in town. Every year thousands follow Hell Fest to experience fear at the ghoulish carnival of nightmares.

But for one visitor, Hell Fest is not the attraction - it is a hunting ground. An opportunity to slay in plain view of a gawking audience, too caught up in the terrifyingly fun atmosphere to recognize the horrific reality playing out before their eyes. As the body count and frenzied excitement of the crowds continues to rise, he turns his masked face to Natalie, Brooke, Taylor and their boyfriends who will fight to survive the night.

A terrifying thrill ride from iconic horror producer Gale Anne Hurd, this September, audiences will discover that it's fun going in... but it's hell getting out. Check out the new trailer from CBS Films along with the much gorier red band trailer and a cool pay off poster featuring the fresh meat otherwise known as the cast. They're all doomed, guaranteed.