CBS Films and Lionsgate have released the spooky first trailer for Hell Fest, their new horror outing that's in theaters September 28. Welcome to a terrifying new playground. You better buckle up for this teaser. Just keep telling yourself it's all just part of the show.

In Hell Fest, a masked serial killer turns a horror themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show. The film stars Amy Forsyth (Rise, Beautiful Boy), Reign Edwards (The Bold and The Beautiful, Snowfall), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, The Killing), Christian James (Nashville, Exposed), Roby Attal (The Long Road Home, Red Eleven), Matt Mercurio (Black Lightning, The Resident) and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Man From Earth).

College student Natalie (Forsyth) is visiting her childhood best friend Brooke (Edwards) and her roommate Taylor (Taylor-Klaus). If it was any other time of year these three and their boyfriends might be heading to a concert or bar, but it is Halloween which means that like everyone else they will be bound for Hell Fest, a sprawling labyrinth of rides, games, and mazes that travels the country and happens to be in town. Every year thousands follow Hell Fest to experience fear at the ghoulish carnival of nightmares.

But for one visitor, Hell Fest is not the attraction, it is a hunting ground. An opportunity to slay in plain view of a gawking audience, too caught up in the terrifyingly fun atmosphere to recognize the horrific reality playing out before their eyes. As the body count and frenzied excitement of the crowds continues to rise, he turns his masked face to Natalie, Brooke, Taylor and their boyfriends who will fight to survive the night.

A terrifying thrill ride from iconic horror producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, The Terminator), Tucker Tooley (Limitless, Den of Thieves) and director Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Editor - Get Out, Happy Death Day), this September, audiences will discover that it's fun going in... but it's hell getting out.

Along with the first trailer for this horrifying ride of a movie, we also have the first spine-chilling poster. It shows off the horror-themed Amusement park at the heart of this tale, with our hero entering the mouth of an ominous man demon with sharp threatening teeth. This just may end up being the movie of the Halloween season.

You can watch the first trailer, if you dare, direct from CBS Films. It's filled with scares and screams, and freights galore. It's everything you'd expect from a good old fashion slasher movie, given a modern twist.