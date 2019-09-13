The official trailer for Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire, from genre distributor Terror Films, is finally here! The highly anticipated 3rd installment in the popular Hell House LLC franchise, from writer and director Stephen Cognetti along with producer Joe Bandelli, is set to premiere exclusively on Shudder Thursday, September 19th.

In addition to the trailer debut, Terror Films and Shudder are offering fans a special 14-Day Free Trial Promotional Code! The promotional code is available here: HELLHOUSELLC3. As well, this code is redeemable in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland. Terror Films will release the film worldwide across multiple platforms January 3rd, 2020.

In the final installment, guests both past and present will be forced to battle for their souls as all is revealed about the infamous Abaddon Hotel and the evil that dwells there. Set one year after the events of Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, this haunted locale is on the verge of being torn down when it is purchased by billionaire Russell Wynn (Gabriel T. Chytry) as the new home for his popular interactive show "Insomnia."

He invites journalist Venessa Sheppard (Elizabeth Vermilyea) and her crew to record everything happening inside the hotel, leading up to the show. But, they soon encounter a more nefarious plot, one that threatens to unleash a veritable hell on earth!

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany: ​www.shudder.com​.

Terror is a genre distribution company specializing in the release of the best indie horror films across the globe with content available on over 20 platforms across 50 countries. To learn more, visit www.terrorfilms.com.