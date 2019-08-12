In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Academy Award®-winning director Guillermo del Toro's (2017, Best Director, The Shape of Water) Hellboy lands on 4K Ultra HD October 15 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The visionary director based his film on Mike Mignola's popular Dark Horse Comics about a demon, raised from infancy after being conjured by and rescued from the Nazis, who grows up to become a defender against the forces of darkness. Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) embodies the title role, with Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) and two-time Academy Award nominee John Hurt (1978, Best Supporting Actor, Midnight Express; 1980, Best Actor,

The Elephant Man) also starring. The Hellboy 4K Ultra HD presents both the Theatrical and Director's Cut versions of the film, both newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative with exclusive Dolby Atmos audio for both versions of the movie, along with the original theatrical 5.1 audio.

The Hellboy 4K UHD includes the all-new "To Hell and Back" retrospective, featuring a new interview with director Guillermo del Toro, plus hours of archival special features, including documentaries, featurettes, deleted scenes, Q&As and much more.

Related: Hellboy Creator Says Netflix Reboot Series Rumor Is False

From visionary writer/director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Pacific Rim) comes Hellboy, a supernatural action adventure based on Mike Mignola's popular Dark Horse Comics series of the same name. Born in the flames of hell and brought to Earth as an infant to perpetrate evil, Hellboy (Ron Perlman) was rescued from sinister forces by the benevolent Dr. Broom (John Hurt), who raised him to be a hero. In Dr. Broom's secret Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, Hellboy creates an unlikely family consisting of the telepathic "Mer-Man" Abe Sapien (Doug Jones) and Liz Sherman (Selma Blair), the woman he loves who can control fire. Hidden from the very society that they protect, they stand as the key line of defense against an evil madman who seeks to reclaim Hellboy to the dark side and use his powers to destroy mankind.

The Hellboy theatrical version has a run time of approximately 122 minutes and is rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence and frightening images. The Hellboy Director's Cut has a run time of approximately 132 minutes and is not rated.

Hellboy 4K Ultra HD Special Features:

• Includes Both Director's Cut and Theatrical Versions of Hellboy

• ALL-NEW: Introduction by Guillermo del Toro

• ALL-NEW: "To Hell and Back" Retrospective Featurette

• Three Audio Commentaries Featuring Director Guillermo del Toro, Creator Mike Mignola and the Cast

• "The Seeds of Creation" Documentary

• Theatrical Trailers

Hellboy Blu-ray Special Features:

• Remastered Theatrical Version of Hellboy

• Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary

• Makeup and Lighting Tests with Commentary

• VFX How To's

• A Quick Guide to Understanding Comics with Scott McCloud

• "Right Hand of Doom" Set Visits and Factoids

• Q&A Archive: Comic-Con 2002

• Mike Mignola Pre-Production Art

• Animatics

• Board-A-Matics

• Multi-Angle Storyboard Comparisons

• TV Spots

• Photo Galleries

• AND MORE