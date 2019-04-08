Baba Yaga and Gruagach star in the latest posters for Neil Marshall's Hellboy. There is a third poster which features other monsters from the movie, proving just how out there Marshall and crew went to make things closer to Mike Mignola's source material. After years of anticipation, the movie finally hits theaters this week and excitement is high, especially after the NSFW trailer was released late last week, giving us our best look at the movie yet and providing our first look at Thomas Haden Church's Lobster Johnson. In addition to the new monster posters, there are other normal character posters too.

Russian folklore witch Baba Yaga has been a part of the Hellboy universe for a long time and she gets her own poster. The hero first encountered the legendary witch in 1964 when he was investigating the mysterious disappearances of several children. She was obviously behind the kidnappings and was stealing the children to satisfy her cannibalistic hunger. Baba Yaga is one of the most powerful magic users in the Hellboy universe. Makeup designer Joel Harlow set out to make the monsters in Hellboy "believable within the context of the world they inhabit," and he has done an impressive job.

Gruagach gets his own Hellboy poster too. The villain, also known as Gruagach of Lough Leane, is a fairy creature of the Daoine Sidhe and it looks like a boar. It is a vengeful adversary of Hellboy in the comics. As for the boar look, Gruagach is "currently trapped in the degenerated body of the fomorian giant Grom." Like Baba Yaga, the character is from horror folklore, something Hellboy Mike Mignola does often with his work.

Neil Marshall's goal with the new Hellboy movie was to try and get it as close as possible to Mike Mignola's dark vision. This latest R-rated outing is full of blood, guts, and beheadings, along with all of the salty language of the source material. With that being said, there were still a lot of fans who were more than happy with Guillermo del Toro's vision for the iconic character and his world, so it's going to be interesting to see what the response to Marshall's version will be. Fans were a bit skeptical with the first trailer, but newer pieces of promotional material have been more promising.

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th. The project was first officially announced with David Harbour on board as the titular character and Neil Marshall directing by Mike Mignola in 2017. The movie was in production until the end of 2017 and has been in the post-production stage since then. For Hellboy comic book fans, this movie has the makings to quite possibly be the best one yet, but it's too early to tell at the moment. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters on Friday, you can have a look at the monster and other character posters below, thanks to IMP Awards.