Lionsgate has released a brutal new teaser for Hellboy featuring our first look at Thomas Haden Church's Lobster Johnson. However, this is no ordinary teaser. This is a pretty crazy R-rated look at the reboot and it's pretty intense, to say the least. Church was previously rumored to be playing the character after he showed up on the IMDb page for the reboot. But the page was unverified, so it was only a rumor at the time. Thankfully, we now have our first look at the character in all of his glory.

Thomas Haden Church's Lobster Johnson can be seen putting his signature claw mark in the head of Rasputin in the latest Hellboy teaser while all kinds of crazy stuff is going down. There are heads being chopped off, people and creatures being torn apart, and a lot of blood. Lionsgate went all out with this special look at the Hellboy remake and it definitely sets the tone right away and may convince some fans of the franchise to see the movie in theaters who were maybe on the fence.

Stranger Things star David Harbour is playing Hellboy this time around and he looks pretty similar to how Ron Perlman looked when he played the character. However, there are some major changes from Guillermo del Toro's take on the comic book source material. This is an R-rated affair with a ton of blood and guts, which tries to get closer to character creator Mike Mignola's original vision. When asked about his character. Harbour had this to say.

"What I'm dealing with in Hellboy is a lot different, bigger in a certain way. It's very Shakespearean. It's demons and witches and stuff like that. But it has a similar core to a dude who's trapped in horrible circumstances who's just trying to be a good guy."

Neil Marshall is on board as director for the Hellboy reboot from a script written by Andrew Cosby (Eureka), Christopher Golden, and Mike Mignola. While some fans of the comics and Guillermo dell Toro's take on the franchise weren't into the first trailer for the upcoming reboot, they have slowly started to come around. With that being said, the movie opens next week and could run into some competition with DC's Shazam!, which is currently enjoying a successful opening weekend.

Related: Why Doug Jones Said No Thanks to Hellboy Reboot Cameo

Hellboy may look pretty similar to how he has looked on the big screen before, but the latest teaser lets us know this is a totally different situation here. It's going to be interesting to see how fans react to the movie once it's in theaters next week and how it compares to Guillermo del Toro's movies. If you're stoked about blood, gore, branding, and violence, check it out below, thanks to the Joblo YouTube channel. If you're not into the aforementioned attributes, then this video definitely isn't for you, so it might be best to turn around now.