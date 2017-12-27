Lionsgate's highly-anticipated Hellboy reboot started production in mid-September, which is when fans got their first look at David Harbour as the title character. We haven't heard too much about the project with production under way, but it has just been confirmed that star David Harbour has wrapped shooting in Bulgaria. While there is no official indication that the entire production has wrapped, it seems likely, since the main star is finished with his portion of the movie. While David Harbour wouldn't say much about the production, or the story, the actor did have this to say in a recent interview with Variety.

"It was hard. I'm 40 years old, and I'm running around punching giants."

Last month, Lionsgate finally confirmed the Hellboy release date will be January 11, 2019, which came just a few months after the studio denied a report claiming that was the release date. While it remains unclear why the studio denied the initial report, only to confirm the same date just a few months later, the movie is going up against 20th Century Fox's Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, and Paramount's What Men Want, a gender-swapped remake of Mel Gibson's What Women Want, starring Taraji P. Henson. While January isn't often too big of a month at the box office, that may change in 2019, with Universal's Glass, Open Road Films' Playmobil and 20th Century Fox's Spies in Disguise opening the week after, on January 18, 2019.

David Harbour leads a cast that also includes Daniel Dae Kim, who replaced Ed Skrein as Ben Daimio, after Skrein made the surprising move of walking away from the project after learning that his character is of Asian-American descent. The cast features Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Professor Broom, Sophie Okenedo as Lady Hatton, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida, Brian Gleeson as Lord Adam Galen and Alistair Petrie playing the iconic wizard Merlin. With production wrapping now on this reboot, that gives the production team just over a year to complete the post-production process, which will be quite heavy on special effects.

The reboot will be bittersweet for fans of the original 2004 Hellboy movie, and its 2008 sequel Hellboy: The Golden Army, since director Guillermo del Toro and star Ron Perlman had been trying to get a third Hellboy movie off the ground for nearly a decade. After David Harbour was cast, actor Patton Oswalt set up a dinner with the actor and Ron Perlman, to pass the Hellboy torch, but during a Reddit AMA, Ron Perlman refused to answer questions about the remake, stating that he "made peace with it." It remains to be seen if die-hard fans of the first two Hellboy movies will come out in full force for this reboot, or if they'll choose to ignore it.

It was confirmed in August that this Hellboy reboot will include the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), and other characters such as Abe Sapien, played by Doug Jones in the original movies, along with Babe Yaga and King Arthur, although there has been no confirmation that these characters are part of the story, nor has there been confirmation of who will be playing them. With production coming to a close, that could mean the first trailer is right around the corner, but there is no indication as to when that may debut. You can head on over to Variety for their full interview with David Harbour for Stranger Things.