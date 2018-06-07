Get ready for a Hellboy movie that is a whole lot more horror than it is superhero antics. Lionsgate is currently in the post-production on their upcoming reboot of the franchise, which was made famous by Guillermo del Toro with his pair of movies from the mid-2000s. Those movies were arguably ahead of their time and definitely weren't quite like the Marvel and DC movies we're used to seeing these days. But now Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, who helped write the new movie, says the upcoming reboot will be leaning even further away from the likes of your more standard superhero flick.

Mike Mignola recently spoke in-depth about his creation during an interview and, inevitably, the subject of the new movie came up. While he couldn't reveal much, he did discuss quite a bit about what to expect in terms of tone from the Hellboy reboot. It sounds like readers of the comics will be quite happy to hear of what's in store. Here's what Mignola had to say about it.

"Well, I mean, if anything, we're trying to do something very different. Basically, there's no part of Hellboy that was ever going to be like other superhero movies. And the more Marvel stuff there is, the more DC stuff there is, Hellboy never really feels like, even in the [Guillermo] del Toro things, a superhero movie. It's so much 'big teams of guys, in costumes, running around and saving the world from big cosmic menace stuff...' I believe the new movie will feel even less like a regular superhero thing. The idea with this one was to make it play much less like a superhero film, to downplay the superhero elements even more than del Toro did. This one is much more folklore/mythology/horror, and not 'big team rushing into to do battle with whatever kind of stuff.'"

Plot details are mostly being kept under wraps currently, but the reboot will see the titular hero squaring off against the likes of the Blood Queen who wants to destroy the world. Neil Marshall (The Descent) directs the movie, which wrapped filming a few months back. Though, there's always the possibility that the studio will order some reshoots at some point, which has become common practice for big movies these days. Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden co-wrote the screenplay with Mike Mignola.

The cast includes David Harbour (Hellboy), Milla Jovovich (The Blood Queen), Ian McShane (Professor Bruttenholm), Sasha Lane (Alice Monaghan) and Daniel Dae Kim (Ben Daimio). Lionsgate is set to release Hellboy on January 11, 2019. It may not be Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy 3, but it sounds like this could be something to look forward to next year. Hopefully, we'll get a teaser trailer sooner rather than later. Perhaps something to keep an eye out for during San Diego Comic-Con next month? This news comes to us courtesy of io9.