Lionsgate's highly-anticipated Hellboy reboot recently wrapped production, but with exactly one year and one day left until the January 2019 release date, it remains unclear when the first footage will be release. While walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes last weekend, star David Harbour dropped quite the tantalizing tidbit, hinting that he may actually get to belt out a tune as the title character. When asked if there was a possibility that Hellboy would actually dance, referring to the actor's now-infamous Hopper dancing scene in Stranger Things Season 2, the actor teased that there will be no dancing, but there may in fact be some singing.

"Actually, not dancing, but I am a triple threat. I don't know if you know this, but I'm also a singer, or at least there was a little bit of crooning that Hellboy may or may not do in the film."

After starting production in mid-September, David Harbour wrapped on Hellboy in late January, and now director Neil Marshall has almost exactly one year to finish the post-production process, which will certainly involve a great deal of special effects, although perhaps not as much as one would think. David Harbour wouldn't offer any story details during his Golden Globes interview, but he did state that it was the hardest acting job he's ever had, while adding that there was quite the commitment to practical effects on the movie as well. Here's what David Harbour had to say about the production below.

"It was crazy. It was the hardest job I've ever done. The action that I'm doing in the movie, the rolling around on the ground and punching, things that a 40-year-old man should not be doing, and on top of that, the tremendous amount of prosthetics and makeup, but at the end of the day we would shoot some pretty beautiful stuff. And pretty unique stuff for this type of universe. A lot of it was very practical. Practical monsters and practical fights, not a lot of CGI. I think it's going to be a fun, very unique film."

David Harbour leads an impressive ensemble cast that also includes Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Professor Broom, Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, Sophie Okenedo as Lady Hatton, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida, Brian Gleeson as Lord Adam Galen, Alistair Petrie as the wizard Merlin and Kristina Klebe as Leni Riefenstahl. Neil Marshall directs from a script by Andrew Crosby, Christopher Golden and Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola. After denying an earlier rumor that the release date was set for January 11, 2019, the studio ended up setting the movie on that very date, putting it up against 20th Century Fox's Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt and Paramount's What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson, a gender-swapped remake of Mel Gibson's What Women Want. David Harbour revealed this interesting news to MTV on the Golen Globes red carpet.