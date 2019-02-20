A brand new image from the Hellboy reboot has arrived. Things have been a little quiet on this front as of late, but this movie is just around the corner and Lionsgate is hoping this could be the next big comic book movie franchises. Since Marvel and DC are locked up at Disney and Warner Bros., respectively, other studios have to look elsewhere to get in on the comic book movie action. In this case, Lionsgate has turned to Dark Horse to bring us a new, R-rated take on creator Mike Mignola's beloved Big Red. This latest image shows off the R-rated nature.

The image features Stranger Things star David Harbour as our titular hero, gun cocked and ready, standing alongside Daniel Dae Kim's Ben Daimio, who also has his gun in the ready position with another heavily armed gentleman standing off to the side. Just in front of Hellboy's feet is a very dead body who has a gigantic pole run straight through his chest, with a big, gaping bloody hole for all the world to see. And it looks like all of that blood is going to ruin a perfectly good rug.

It's been promised by director Neil Marshall, whose previous credits include The Descent and some key episodes of Game of Thrones, that this reboot is going to be heavy on the violence. Those comments were also echoed by David Harbour and this image serves as further proof. This is going to be quite a bit different than the previous two Guillermo del Toro movies. The first trailer, which was released online back in December after first debuting a New York Comic Con, didn't exactly skimp on the violence, but it definitely came with a slightly more playful tone than many were expecting. It appears that this reboot is going to take more than one page out of the Deadpool playbook.

Speaking of trailers, we should be expecting a new one for this movie any day now. Not only because the release date is creeping up, but because Mike Mignola indicated as much recently. In a quickly deleted tweet last week, Mignola stated that a new Hellboy trailer was coming next week, which would be this week. He also stated that this one would be "so much better" than the last one. For now, we'll have to take him at his word, but since the tweet was deleted, it would seem the studio didn't want that information getting out just yet.

The cast also includes Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell and Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen. She's apparently going to be very important, as the movie was originally going to be subtitled with Rise of the Blood Queen before the studio decided to simplify things a bit. We'll be sure to bring that new trailer your way as soon as it's made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new image from Lionsgate below. Hellboy arrives in theaters on April 12.

