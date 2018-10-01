The Hellboy reboot gets an awesome first poster, featuring David Harbour as the demonic superhero in all of his horned glory. Fans of Mike Mignola's creation were in need of some good news after it was revealed last week that the reboot had been pushed back from a January 2019 release to April instead. While some fans were concerned, the delay looks more like a display of confidence than anything else. That April release date puts it up against some pretty stiff competition at the box office, which means that the studio has some faith that Hellboy will be able to hold his own.

Neil Marshall is on board to direct the Hellboy reboot and the new poster looks like he's taking the character in a bit of a darker direction. We've seen previous images of David Harbour as the character, but things are taken to the extreme in the poster for the reboot. We've got the horns and a flaming sword on full display as Hellboy prepares to take down an ancient sorceress who wants revenge against humankind. The poster declares, "Legendary AF," which also gives off quite a bit of confidence.

The Hellboy poster isn't even the best news of the day. More information about the film will be revealed at this weekend's New York Comic-Con. A panel for the reboot starts at 11AM Eastern this Saturday, October 6th, so we hope to have some pretty interesting pieces of info as well as some possible footage to share. The footage aspect has not been confirmed, but now seems like the best time to deliver those goods, especially if Hellboy is going to take on some pretty big competition at the box office next year.

Hellboy fans have been more than a little skeptical of the reboot since many were looking forward to Guillermo del Toro taking on the third installment of the original franchise. However, David Harbour has been getting everybody prepared for something new, which has gotten some excitement for the project. Plus, this new poster is pretty mind blowing and should give an indication as to where Neil Marshall is taking the demonic superhero. Aron Coleite fine-tuned the latest draft of a script, which was written by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

The Hellboy reboot hits theaters on April 12th, 2019, which is one week after DC's Shazam! opens. The Zachary Levi-led superhero movie has a lot of hype surrounding it and it's expected to do well at the box office. Will Hellboy be able to take Shazam! down a notch when April arrives? It's too early to tell, but we should have a better idea once the first trailer arrives, possibly as soon as this weekend. While we wait for more information on the reboot, as well as footage, you can check out the awesome first poster below, provided by the official Hellboy Movie Twitter account.