The upcoming Hellboy reboot is going to arrive quite a bit later than previously expected. The studio announced today that the movie has been delayed by three months, as it's now scheduled to hit theaters on April 12, 2019. Summit Entertainment had previously scheduled the release for January 11, 2019. It's a move that shouldn't necessarily be cause for concern, as it displays more confidence in the project than it does anything else, as Hellboy will now be facing down some seriously stiff competition.

Hellboy will now arrive just a week after Warner Bros. unleashes Shazam on moviegoers on April 5, 2019. The movie, which stars Zachary Levi in the titular role, takes place within the DC universe and has positioned itself as a major blockbuster. If the final product is as good as fans are hoping it can be, the new Hellboy will have its work cut out for itself. April 12 sees the release of several major titles as well, including Robert Downey Jr.'s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, the young adult adaptation After and Fox's Breakthrough. It's a crowded couple of weeks.

Point being, the reboot is now going to have a lot more direct competition than it previously would have. In its previous January release date, no movies nearly as big would have been coming out around that same time. January has historically been something of a dumping ground for studios and, save for the expansion of some awards season movie, it's generally a pretty desolate period for moviegoers. That said, in recent years, some studios have managed to capitalize with bigger movies around that time, given the lack of direct competition. This appeared to be the strategy with Hellboy initially, but the studio has shifted its thinking.

The reason for the shift is unclear, but here's what we know for sure. Neil Marshall (The Descent) is in the director's chair and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is directly involved. This takes the place of Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy 3, which he had been trying to get off the ground for years. Del Toro's movies feature Ron Perlman as the titular character. This time around, it's Stranger Things star David Harbour in the lead role. He'll be doing battle with the villainous Blood Queen, to be played by Resident Evil franchise star Milla Jovovich.

Other cast members include Ian McShane (John Wick: Chapter 2), Sasha Lane (American Honey) and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost). Deadpool star Ed Skrein had previously been cast in Kim's role. However, after the production was accused of whitewashing, Skrein opted to step aside and that opened the door for Kim to come in. As for when we can expect to see a trailer? Lionsgate is bringing the movie to next month's New York Comic Con, with the cast and creative team in attendance. Put your money on the first footage showing up there. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details are made available.