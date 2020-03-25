Director Guillermo del Toro's two Hellboy movies are considered some of the best adaptations in the comic book movie genre, with the filmmaker bringing much of his unique style and vision to the world of Mike Mignola's demonic enforcement agent. With many fans crying out for a sequel to wrap up the trilogy, many were disappointed to learn that instead, we would be getting a reboot starring David Harbour as the titular character. It is this affection for del Toro's work that Harbour ultimately blames for his 2019 version of Hellboy flopping.

"I think it failed before we began shooting because I think that people didn't want us to make the movie and for some reason there was like a big... Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then they certainly - the loudness of the internet was like, "We do not want you to touch this." And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think had its problems but was a fun movie and then people were just very very against it and that's people's right but I learned my lesson in a lot of different way."

David Harbour explains that he believes his take on Hellboy failed because fans cherished del Toro's films so much, that they rejected the reboot before it even had a chance. Harbour's disappointment with the whole situation is very clear, and pretty understandable, but while there may be some truth to his words, had Hellboy been a better movie then audiences might have been more willing to let go of del Toro's movies and embrace this new one. Harbour did make sure to mention though that it is "people's right" to be against the movie.

Fans can be very protective of movies and shows that they hold dear, and very vocal about ones that they don't, and though there is little doubt that a huge swathe of Hellboy fans rejected the 2019 movie, it would have made more sense to finish del Toro's trilogy before the inevitable reboot. Interestingly, the 2019 Hellboy was in fact put together from dismissed plans for del Toro's much-desired third movie. Hellboy fans were expecting a continuation of the story they had committed two movies to, but instead were given something completely new that started from scratch. Even a continuation with a different cast and crew would have surely faired better.

Harbour is undeniably well cast as the titular demon superhero, but sadly, despite his enthusiasm for the project, Hellboy was ravaged by critics and currently sits at a rotten 17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. To make matters worse, it bombed at the box office and was unable to reach even its $50 million budget. To no one's surprise, no sequels are expected to be released, and no doubt the studio is already discussing another reboot.

David Harbour though has plenty of other projects on the horizon, including his role as the Red Guardian in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow, as well as reprising the role that put him on the A-list, that of Sheriff Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things. This comes to us via an Instagram Live event that took place on David Harbour's official Instagram.