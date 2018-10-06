The first footage from Neil Marshall's upcoming Hellboy remake made its debut at NYCC this afternoon and it left the audience stunned. There has been a lot of talk about the remake and how it will stack up to what Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro did in 2004 and 2008 with the original films. However, it seems that some of that talk has been silenced after David Harbour, creator Mike Mignola, and select members of the cast delivered the NYCC exclusive two-minute sizzle reel.

Lucky NYCC attendees were very happy with what they saw from the Hellboy remake this afternoon. The ending showed the central character with a flaming crown and sword, which brought the crowd to its feet. Elsewhere, the fast-paced reel was stuffed to the brim with action, and features David Harbour's take on the Hellboy character as a comic accurate witty, violent hero. He's also a bit impatient with everybody around him in the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, which is fine because they don't seem to be so happy about working with him either.

The sneak peek opens with a warning about the impending 'forever war', which automatically sets the tone for this very different reboot. We see David Harbour as Hellboy stepping out of a police van. He's almost instantly shot by a cop. The bullet hits his arm. Hellboy gives off his signature gruff attitude, 'Hey, I'm on your side!' This shows the movie's dark, funny balance. It's not going to take itself too seriously.

When we first see Hellboy at the BPRD's secret headquarters, he gets asked for his ID, and the snarky side of Hellboy keeps showing itself. Frustrated, he asks, 'Are You Serious?' Judging from what was shown at NYCC, this new take on the iconic comic book character looks like a mix between an origin story that begins somewhere in the midst of our hero's saga. Someone asks about his right arm of doom, 'Does it do anything special?' Hellboy responds, 'Yeah, it smashes things real good.'

The trailer ends, warning audiences that this big red beast is 'mankind's best and only hope'. That's where the iconic flaming crown and sword come in, teasing Hellboy's true name, 'Anung Un Rama.' This translates to, 'And upon his brow set a crown of flames.'

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and David Harbour led the NYCC panel and gave some more insight about the remake. Director Neil Marshall, who was not present for the panel, is best-known as a horror director, and the cast, along with Mignola agree that he brought a different feel to the film, giving it more of a comic book atmosphere. Harbour states that it has a Mignola feel to it this time around as opposed to a Guillermo del Toro feel, which was one of the criticisms of the first two movies.

Mike Mignola noted that he is really excited to be involved in the talks of a sequel since he's so happy with the way that the Hellboy remake has come along. Mignola recently revealed that he's never seen his creation come to life the way that Neil Marshall has pulled off, declaring that some of it looks like it was ripped straight from the comic book source material. He had this to say.

"What I'm looking forward to is having the conversation after this comes out to figure out what the next movie is. I'm really excited to be part of those conversations. This version is so close to the comic that we will be able to go back to the comic to pick what happens next."

David Harbour says that the Hellboy remake is, "a monster movie, more than it is a superhero movie," which sounds pretty awesome for fans of the comics. The star also said that he was nervous to take on the role at first because of the amazing job that Ron Perlman did in the original movies. With that being said, the actor states that he's doing his own thing with the character, noting that his version is, "little bit more down and dirty."

Milla Jovovich, who plays Nimue the Blood Queen, couldn't be at NYCC, but she sent in a video message instead, which arrived from South Africa, where she just started shooting Monster Hunter. She says this about the movie.

"The script portrays [the Blood Queen] as the villain, which I highly resent," she said. "I mean, she's only trying to be friends with Hellboy, right David? Nah, just kidding, she's trying to kill everyone and everything around her!"

While it's a bummer that we won't see that footage online, it's great to know that the remake received such an amazing reception from fans. While we wait for the footage to get released, you can check out the NYCC exclusive poster below, thanks to the Hellboy Twitter account.