After unveiling an epic Hellboy poster earlier this week, the studio has released another for NYCC and it provides our first look at Professor Broom, the Blood Queen, Ben Daimio, and more. There has been a lot of talk about the reboot and what it will be like without Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman on board. While del Toro went with more of a fantasy feel, Neill Marshall has reportedly made a horror-based adaption that is completely different from what we've seen in the past.

Milla Jovovich previously shared some early promotional art, but her Blood Queen looks a lot different in the latest Hellboy remake poster. She's featured front and center, right below David Harbour's take on the demonic hero. The Blood Queen and Hellboy have fought many times in Mike Mignola's comics, so the remake is interesting for that fact alone. Ian McShane's Professor Broom, Daniel Dae Kim's Ben Daimio, and Sasha Lane's Alice Monaghan are also featured in the latest poster for the Hellboy remake.

The other Hellboy remake poster unveiled this week put the focus on David Harbour's take on the titular character, sporting full horns. However, the New York Comic-Con poster features the hero with shaven horns, which will more than likely result in some questions from fans. The sword in the poster might also raise some questions. Could it be the Excalibur sword that Hellboy and the Blood Queen have fought over in the comic books? Obviously, it's too early to tell what's going on, but we should get some answers really soon.

Some answers may be provided in the Hellboy trailer, which is scheduled to debut at the New York Comic-Con panel tomorrow, October 6th. Creator Mike Mignola recently spoke about his excitement for the remake and notes that this is the first time that he has been on set and seen "something that looked like it jumped straight out of the comic." There's one scene in particular that really blew Mignola away, but he didn't divulge which one it is. Mignola also assures fans that if they like the comics, they're going to really be into the remake.

Hellboy fans can head over to the Dark Horse Comics' booth #1636 tomorrow and try to get it signed around 1PM Eastern. Other than that, the rest of the people who couldn't attend New York Comic-Con this year will have to wait for the trailer to pop up online, which isn't that bad of a deal. From what we've seen the promotional art, David Harbour looks pretty awesome as the demonic hero, both with full horns and the shaven down ones. Hopefully we get some more insight into the horn situation tomorrow when the trailer drops. For now, you can check out the latest poster from the Hellboy remake below, thanks to the official Hellboy Twitter account.