We've got lots of new Hellboy stuff to check out ahead of the reboot's debut next month. Lionsgate is hoping they can have their very own superhero franchise in the making here, similar to Deadpool in some ways, R-rating and all. But first, they've got to make one successful movie and that movie arrives very soon. The studio has released two new TV spots, as well as a small handful of new images to help drum up some enthusiasm for the character's return to the big screen after a very long absence.

The TV spots are made for a PG-13 audience, meaning they can't showcase any of the bad language or really bloody stuff coming our way. That said, they both do a decent job of succinctly setting expectations. Hellboy is a fish out of water who could have been a force for evil but is doing his best to be a force for good. Lots of monsters. Lots of action. Lots of crazy visuals. Both of the TV spots have little snippets of new footage, but they're largely reorganizing stuff we've already seen.

Elsewhere, the new images do give us a little something to chew on. We get a new still of David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the titular hero. There's also one of him and Ian McShane sharing what looks like an intimate and tense moment. The real selling point here is two images that showcase Big Red and some of his companions on horseback. Mike Mignola also personally shared images of two beasts from the movie; Baba Yaga and Gruagach, both of which are impressive. We can't speak to this movie's quality yet, but they're certainly pulling out all of the stops.

This will be the first time we've seen creator Mike Mignola's Dark Horse Comics character grace the screen since 2008. Guillermo del Toro previously directed a pair of Hellboy movies, released in 2004 and 2008 respectively. His movies featured Ron Perlman in the title role and, while they may have been a bit ahead of their time, they also have quite a few fans out there. For years, del Toro had been trying to get a third movie made, with a last-ditch effort coming right before the studio announced they were going in the direction of a reboot instead. Such is the way Hollywood works sometimes.

Neil Marshall (The Descent) is in the director's chair this time around for a much more bloody and hardcore take on the source material than we've seen previously. Whether or not that means better remains to be seen. The cast includes Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, Sasha Lane, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, Penelope Mitchell, Alistair Petrie and Thomas Haden Church and Milla Jovovich. Hellboy is set to hit theaters on April 12. Be sure to check out the new images, as well as the TV spots from the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel below.

The world needed a superhero. We got what we deserved. Experience #Hellboy in IMAX on April 12. pic.twitter.com/jP0u4jJcGx — Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) March 8, 2019

A couple new Hellboy photos out today including this nice one of the Baba Yaga. Lovely. #hellboymovie#hellboypic.twitter.com/RAGNroyRT4 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 12, 2019