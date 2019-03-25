Next month Game of Thrones and Hannibal director Niel Marshall will unleash his new version of Mike Mignola's classic character Hellboy onto the masses in a theater near you and on your local IMAX screens. This new version of the Big Red One with the Right Hand of Doom is played by David Harbour - or as he's better known around these parts, Sheriff Jim Hopper from Netflix and The Duffer Brothers' hit series Stranger Things - and Milla Jovovich will join him as the film's villain, Nimue, the Blood Queen. This new big-budget, R-rated film hasn't even opened in a theater near you yet, and already it seems that the powers that be behind the scenes are planning for potential sequels. At least in a very "vague sense." To be a bit more specific, producer Lloyd Levin says:

"Not in a No. 2 will be this and No. 3 will be that, but you can tell yourself. If this starts with The Wild Hunt, the track is laid from there in the comic books where you could go."

Marshall's upcoming reboot isn't the first time the character of Hellboy has punched his ungodly way onto the big screen as I'm sure you know. First, there was Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water writer-director Guillermo del Toro's 2004 adaptation. That version starred Ron Perlman as Hellboy, John Hurt as Trevor Bruttenholm, Selma Blair as Liz Sherman, Rupert Evans as John Myers, Karel Roden as Rasputin, and Jeffrey Tambor as Tom Manning. Doug Jones also starred as the man inside the suit for Abe Sapien, with David Hyde Pierce (Frasier, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) providing Sapien's uncredited voice.

That film itself spawned a sequel with Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008. The sequel saw the return of Perlman as Hellboy, Blair as Sherman, Tambor as Manning, and Hurt as Bruttenholm. They were joined by newcomers such as Luke Goss as Prince Nuada Silverlance and Anna Walton as Princess Nuala. Doug Jones fully took over the role of Abe Sapien in the follow-up along with parts as Angel of Death, and Chamberlain, the doorkeeper for King Balor.

Neil Marshall directs this new version of Hellboy (Doomsday, The Descent) from a screenplay written by Andrew Cosby (Eureka) based on the character created by Mike Mignola. Lawrence Gordon, Lloyd Levin, Mike Richardson, Philip Westgren, Carl Hampe, John Thompson, Matthew O'Toole, and Les Weldon produced. Lorenzo Senatore is the film's cinematographer, Benjamin Wallfisch provides the music, and Martin Bernfeld edits. This new Hellboy stars Harbour mentioned earlier as Hellboy, Jovovich as Nimue, the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida, Brian Gleeson as Merlin, and Alistair Petrie as Lord Adam Glaren.

Lionsgate, Millennium Films, Campbell Grobman Films, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Applebox Entertainment are behind the film which Summit Entertainment will distribute into U.S. theaters on April 12, 2019. This story comes to us originally from Collider.