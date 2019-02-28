The latest Hellboy 2019 trailer is here and it reveals why the R-rating was given out earlier this week. The MPAA gave the reboot its rating "for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, and language," and that is on full display in the new look at the upcoming movie. Reactions to the first trailer back in December have been mixed and the studio doesn't have much time to get everybody back on track with the April release date approaching fast. With that being said, the latest trailer should give some of those fans on the fence something to be happy about.

While Guillermo del Toro's take on the Hellboy story was a bit on the safe side, the new reboot is going to great lengths to keep it close to Mike Mignola's gritty source material. Director Neil Marshall has always maintained that the movie was going to have an R-rating, but noted that he wasn't just going to push the envelope because he can. The director has also talked a lot about keeping the story nice and bloody in an effort to stay close to Mignola's original vision. It sure looks like he means what he said as seen in the Red Band trailer.

When talking about the Hellboy reboot recently, Mike Mignola talked about how the movie is going in the "folklore/mythology/horror" direction, as opposed to the traditional superhero genre movie. Hellboy isn't really a traditional superhero anyway and he has never been portrayed that way in Mignola's source material. With that being said, the landscape at the moment is saturated in superheroes and the reboot is hitting theaters right before Captain Marvel and the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame. Whatever the case may be, Hellboy is going to separate itself from the rest of the pack, which is evident right from the start of the latest Red Band trailer.

Hellboy stars David Harbour (Hellboy), Milla Jovovich (The Blood Queen), Ian McShane (Professor Bruttenholm), Sasha Lane (Alice Monaghan), and Daniel Dae Kim (Ben Daimio). The vibe is a lot different from what Guillermo del Toro pulled off with his two installments, but that is to be expected, especially since we're seeing an R-rated version of the story that can take advantage of more colorful language and a lot more blood and gore.

After getting pushed back, Hellboy is now set to hit theaters on April 12th, which is just around the corner. The box office has been in a slump this year, but it looks like things are about to get moving with the new Hellboy and Marvel Studios projects on the way. It's unclear how the reboot will do in theaters, but the Red Band trailer definitely helps the movie's cause and appears to give a more accurate representation than the first trailer did at the end of last year. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters, you can check out the latest green band and red band trailers below, thanks to Lionsgate.