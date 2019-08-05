It's been 50 years since Barbra Streisand dazzled audiences as Dolly Levi in director Gene Kelly's lavish, eye-popping Hello Dolly!- and she'll be looking swell when the dazzling musical returns to movie theaters for two days only to mark its milestone anniversary.

Barbra Streisand leads a huge cast that also includes Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, Marianne McAndrew, E.J. Peaker, Danny Lockin and Tommy Tune as they sing and dance through more than a dozen memorable songs by Jerry Herman, including "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "It Only Takes a Moment," "Before the Parade Passes By" and, of course, the title tune, which features a cameo by jazz legend Louis Armstrong.

In Hello, Dolly!, matchmaker, Dolly Levi takes a trip to Yonkers, New York to see the "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire," Horace Vandergelder. While there, she convinces him, his two stock clerks and his niece and her beau to go to New York City.

Winner of three Academy Awards®, the spare-no-expenses production transformed Hello, Dolly! from a Broadway musical-comedy into an extravagant Hollywood production - which most recently enjoyed newfound popularity as the favorite movie of Wall-E in the Disney-Pixar film. Now, fans of all ages can get to know the incomparable Mrs. Levi and this fabled film in all of its big-screen splendor.

Hello, Dolly in theaters dates and times:

• Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (local time)

• Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Tickets for Hello, Dolly! can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).