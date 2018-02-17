The direct-to-video Hellraiser: Judgment has been causing a stir since it was released last week. Some horror fans love it, while some believe that the franchise should be laid to rest. That being said, there's some pretty heavy stuff going on in the movie visually that one won't forget for quite some time. However, there was originally a scene in Hellraiser: Judgment that was too much for Dimension Films, so they made the filmmakers cut down the scene considerably, which is really saying something because this is Pinhead that we're talking about here.

There are some SPOILERS for Hellraiser: Judgment below, so read ahead at your own risk. Oh, and some of the language describing the scene is graphic, so there's a warning for that too. Writer/director Gary J. Tunnicliffe was given what looks like some pretty crazy creative freedom, but one scene in particular had to be cut down drastically. The intense sex scene was actually a lot longer and had some really weird false endings and cuts to new people. Tunnicliffe explains.

"People have been reacting (gagging etc.) to some of the imagery in the film, but the truth is there were elements that were a lot more shocking that were nixed from the original script and from the film itself. For instance the original cenobite sex scene with Damon (as he's making love to his wife) was much more intense and we kept cutting back and forth; it originally had several false endings with one where his wife goes down on him and after he climaxes she looks up at him, but it's now his brother looking back, smiling."

Alright, the scene is already intense enough as it is, but it seems like it was a good idea for Dimension to put their foot down. But, Gary J. Tunnicliffe was not done. The scene keeps going, and going, and going. Not only is the scene overly graphic, but it seems too disjointed, which is something that Tunnicliffe addresses. He had this to say.

"Then when he leaves the house (to go out) drinking, the sequence was much lengthier and intense. He wanders the alley way apparently followed by a strange figure; he looks back and now the figure is gone; he turns back and slams into the vagrant; the vagrant quotes a line from a tale of two cities and then beckons Sean (Damon Carney) forward to show him two pig masked men (behind a dumpster) having sex with a woman - one in front getting oral, one penetrating her from behind. She looks back at Sean, wiping her mouth revealing herself to be his wife Alison. He staggers back shocked, trips and falls to the floor; he hears a noise and we reveal the jury pulling a lament configuration from a disemboweled goat. The vagrant reaches up and pulls his skin from his face, grabs the box and speaking (with the Auditors voice) says judgment to those who open the box, and then hits him with it."

Believe it or not, all of the scene was shot completely and edited, but Dimension told Gary J. Tunnicliffe to cut it down considerably, which he did. As it turns out, there was more that Dimension made the filmmaker cut out. In addition to the aforementioned scene, most of the Cleaners scenes were completely cut out for being "too extreme" by the studio. The director also revealed that the cut scenes will not be available on the video release, which is probably for the best.

Hellraiser: Judgment is the tenth movie in the franchise, so do we really need anymore, especially if they're just made to gross people out? That's up to horror fans because the movies don't normally get glowing reviews from critics to begin with. The original Hellraiser barely featured the Cenobites, which made their presence much more ominous and creepy. They were pulled out at the best possible times, not shown all of the time. Some will argue that it takes away the effect, while others will love it for how over-the-top Hellraiser: Judgment is. You can check out the rest of what Gary J. Tunnicliffe had to say about the scenes that were cut from Hellraiser: Judgment via Bloody Disgusting.